Paige Bueckers, Breeze Fall in Unrivaled Playoffs Semifinals

The Unrivaled League Semifinals were held on Monday night in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in front of a full house. Basketball fans were thrilled to watch the league figure out who would be advancing to the championship game.

The second matchup of the night featured Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers and Breeze BC going against her WNBA co-star Arike Ogunbowale on Mist BC.

It was a promising start for Breeze as they roared out to a 13-0 lead, with Rickea Jackson scoring 9 of them. Even when Breanna Stewart finally broke the drought, Cam Brink hit a three to push the lead to 14. It was as good of a start as Breeze could ask for.

By the end of the first quarter, Breeze was up by 16. Mist would chip away in the second quarter behind a 9-2 run, which cut the lead to 9. And going into halftime, a bucket from Stewart cut the lead to 6, and we had a game again.

Allisha Gray started the second half with a fadeaway to cut the lead to four, but the third quarter was very back and forth. A quick 6-0 spurt from Breeze briefly brought the lead back up to 10, and Paige Bueckers made sure to give Breeze a solid lead going into the fourth, hitting a floater to give them a 62-55 lead.

The fourth quarter would be all Mist, though. With Breeze only needing to score 11 points to go to the championship, they scored just 7. Dominique Malonga got the scoring started, and Paige Bueckers hit a three a minute later, but they'd make just one of their last five shots with a few turnovers mixed in. That allowed Mist to storm back, and they did just that.

Arike Ogunbowale would hit the dagger on her birthday with a corner three on a second-chance opportunity, which gave Mist the win, 73-69. They'll face Phantom BC for the championship on Wednesday, March 4th, at 9:30 p.m. EST.

ARIKE CALLS GAME ON HER BDAY AND THE MIST ADVANCE TO THE UNRIVALED CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SHcxwq28yp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2026

Final Stats For Breeze-Mist

Paige Bueckers mostly struggled in this game, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, but she shot just 8/22 from the floor. She got a lot of support from Dominique Malonga, who led the team in scoring with 18 points and 14 rebounds on 9/14 shooting, but Rickea Jackson was right there with 17 points, too. Cam Brink had 11 points off the bench.

Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks, but Ogunbowale wasn't far behind with 21 points. Allisha Gray (12 points) and Alanna Smith (11) were also in double figures.