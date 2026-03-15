Paige Bueckers Leads Team USA Over Previously Unbeaten Italy In World Cup Qualifiers

Team USA continues to roll through the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Saturday was their first big test of the qualifiers, as they faced Italy, who entered the game 2-0 with big wins over New Zealand and Puerto Rico.

Another strong first quarter by Team USA put this game away early, as they outscored Italy 28-11. Even if they outscored Italy in every quarter, it was a little close the rest of the way, as Team USA is still tinkering with lineups. But they only outscored Italy by 3 in the second quarter and by 4 in the third.

A strong fourth quarter made the final margin a little more dominant, with Team USA going on to a 93-59 win. The first quarter differential of 17 points ended up being half of the final differential, which shows how dominant that quarter was.

This time, Team USA rolled with a starting lineup of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Copper, and Dearica Hamby. So far, Caitlin Clark is one of just two players who haven't started a game in these qualifiers, but she still has a few more opportunities.

Caitlin Clark finds Paige Bueckers in transition for 2 pic.twitter.com/bIPsO6bsQV — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) March 14, 2026

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers finished with 12 points and 2 steals on an efficient 5/8 shooting. She didn't have any assists and only had one rebound, which is a little unusual for her, but Team USA has enough players who can fill in on every other role. Bueckers started the last game, but they'll continue to tinker with lineups so that different players have enough chemistry and familiarity with other lineups.

Kahleah Copper led all scorers with 15 points on an efficient 6/9 shooting, but Team USA had five players in double figures. Caitlin Clark tied Bueckers with 12 points, but she also had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Limiting her effectiveness was 5 turnovers, though. Chelsea Gray had a big game with 11 points and 8 assists, while Jackie Young also had 11 points.

Team USA held Italy to shoot just 37.3% from the floor, and Italy didn't have anyone in double figures, which is wildly impressive. Team USA shot the ball well, but they turned it over 18 times, which is starting to become a theme, and something they really need to clean up.

USA has two more games remaining: Sunday against New Zealand, and Tuesday against Spain, who have just clinched a spot in the World Cup. Team USA is already qualified.