Paige Bueckers Named Player of the Game After Team USA Controls Puerto Rico

Team USA was back at it for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night, the day after they demolished Senegal in the first game. As they prepare for the World Cup in September, this is the chance for them to gain chemistry.

They rolled out a different starting lineup for this matchup against Puerto Rico, the host of these qualifiers, going with Chelsea Gray, Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, Monique Billings, and Kiki Iriafen.

The tone was set in the first quarter, as Team USA held a 24-7 lead after the frame. And while this wasn't the prettiest game, as they shot just 7/25 (28%) from three and turned it over 14 times, the talent was too overwhelming for Puerto Rico to stay competitive.

By the end, Team USA had itself a dominant 91-48 victory, outscoring Puerto Rico in every quarter, and by at least 10 in three of them.

Paige Bueckers poses with her Player of the Game trophy. 🥹🪄 pic.twitter.com/VhHw421u61 — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 13, 2026

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was named Player of the Game for her efforts, putting up 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on 7/12 shooting from the floor and 2/5 from three. She was the game's leading scorer for both sides and led in steals, which made her a fairly easy choice for the POTG award.

She wasn't alone in her efforts, though. Angel Reese came off the bench for 10 points and 13 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen had 10 points and 5 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum had 12 points. Keeping Reese from being in the Player of the Game discussion was her three turnovers, as Bueckers didn't have any.

Puerto Rico only had one player in double-figures, Imani McGee-Stafford, who finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Team USA is now 2-0 in these qualifiers with a point differential of 107. Spain and Italy are also 2-0 in Group A, with Spain having a point differential of 82, while Italy's is 60.

Next Up For Paige Bueckers, Team USA

Team USA will have Friday off before they play Italy on Saturday, which will be by far their biggest test to date. Both teams are undefeated, and while Team USA is already locked into the World Cup, they still want to prove their dominance.

They will likely continue to tinker with starting lineups to give everyone a chance. Paige Bueckers came off the bench in the first game, but shone as a starter in the second. But there is too much talent on this roster not to continue to toy with different looks.