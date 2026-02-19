Paige Bueckers' New Commercial Shows Rare Side of Personality Away From WNBA, Wings
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers can be safely categorized as a jack of all trades. From her electrifying presence on the court to her vast superstardom off the court, she has mastered the art of showbiz in more ways than one.
Bueckers' latest example saw her be the featured star in a new commercial promoting Secret Deodorant, the No. 1 female-centered deodorant on the market today. Bueckers' mannerisms in the commercial were extremely relatable to both WNBA fans and fans of products people use daily.
"Beating the buzzer? That's easy," Bueckers said to begin the commercial. Stress-sweating on live TV? That stinks."
A narrator then weaves her way in, explaining why this particular deodorant is the best option as opposed to the competitors, before Bueckers adds more fuel to her already basketball-centric monologue. It offers a "work hard, play hard" style approach.
"Not using Secret Clinical?" Bueckers asked. "Now, that's a rookie move."
As the tagline suggests, "Secret, fresh air under pressure" is the perfect monologue for Bueckers as she is the face of a Wings franchise currently undergoing a rebuild under new coach Jose Fernandez.
Fernandez recently sat down with Dallas-based ABC station WFAA to discuss his transition from college to the WNBA after spending 25 years as the coach at South Florida.
Fernandez said he and Bueckers are already building a strong connection.
"Paige is a relentless worker," Fernandez said. "She wants to be the best. She’s got one of the best mid-range games in the entire world. A three-level scorer — getting to the rim, mid-range game, and also shooting the three."
Having all of those attributes at her disposal makes her easily coachable, Fernandez said.
“It was a good understanding on how she responds to coaching, how she wants to be coached, and certain things with her, with the basketball, what she really likes,” Fernandez said.
It appears Fernandez wants Bueckers to remain the centerpiece of the franchise, just as Bueckers established when she was selected No. 1 overall last spring.
But, with the No. 1 overall selection again, Fernandez is unbothered by not revealing who he plans to target this year.
“There’s been some separation by some folks,” Fernandez added. "I think whoever we take No. 1 is going to be a great fit in the locker room, a great fit in our culture, in our standards, and in the way that we want to play."
