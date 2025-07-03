Paige Bueckers takes home another huge WNBA award
Paige Bueckers is off to a historic start in her WNBA career. Recently, she was named an All-Star starter for the July 19th All-Star Game in Indianapolis, as she had an impressive June, averaging 21.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.7 SPG.
That included a game with 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury on June 11th, joining Caitlin Clark in WNBA history as the only rookies to ever have 35+ points and 5+ made three-pointers in a game. That was the second-highest scoring game in a rookie season for the Dallas Wings.
Those accolades and statistics were enough for Bueckers to be named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June. She was the only player in the WNBA to average at least 20 points and 5 assists for the month of June, and led all rookies in points and assists while being second in assists.
With this win, she joins Arike Ogunbowale (June, August 2019), Alisha Gray (May, June 2017), and Odyssey Sims (July, August 2014) as the only Wings to Rookie of the Month honors. Gray would be the only one of those three to go on to win Rookie of the Year, something Bueckers should accomplish if she stays healthy and stays on this hellacious pace.
Bueckers missed her last game against the Washington Mystics with a right knee injury, but she was not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Mercury. They were being cautious with her knee, as she's dealt with patellar tendinitis for most of her life, and that game was coming on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Wings have started to win some games recently, too. After starting the season 1-11, they've rebounded to win four of the last six games.
