Who Joined Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers on All-Unrivaled First Team?
The Unrivaled League reached the end of the regular season on Friday, with the first round of the playoffs occurring on Saturday evening. The Unrivaled League also announced some of the awards on Saturday, and Bueckers was well featured in the honors.
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was named the All-Unrivaled First Team after averaging 22.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.5 APG while shooting 51.5% from the floor, 38% from three, and 92.3% at the free-throw line. For most of the season, she was vying to lead the league in scoring and assists, but a couple of underwhelming games dropped her to where she "only" finished 4th in scoring and second in assists.
Alongside Bueckers were Chelsea Gray of Rose BC, who Bueckers just knocked out of the playoffs, and Kelsey Plum of the league's best Phantom BC.
Gray, who is the most likely candidate to take home MVP, averaged 24.2 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 5.6 RPG, shooting 50.8% from the floor, 48% from three, and 92.3% from the free-throw line. She led the league in assists and was leading in scoring for most of the season, but she was passed by Marina Mabrey late in the season.
Plum averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 4.9 RPG while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 40.2% from three. Bueckers and Gray were always going to make it, but this third spot was up for grabs between a lot of players. They decided to give it to the best player on the best team, which is standard practice.
On the Second Team are Brittney Sykes, Allisha Gray, and Aliyah Boston, and Boston also took home Defensive Player of the Year, but she was just ruled out for the playoffs due to an injury, which could be huge. She's on Phantom BC with Plum, who are the top overall seed and will play Vinyl in the semifinals.
Does Paige Bueckers Have an Outside Chance at MVP?
Chelsea Gray has been the favorite to take home MVP for most of the season because of her gaudy numbers, but Breeze got the best of her in the second regular season matchup and the playoffs, but the playoffs don't factor into MVP voting.
Had Bueckers been able to produce bigger numbers in the final games of the season, rather than being pulled early in the final game, she could've overtaken Gray for MVP, which would've been wildly impressive for a rookie. Instead, she may have to settle for "just" being on the First Team.