Michigan vs. Arizona Final Four Breakdown According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

The 2026 Final Four is officially locked in, and the stage is set for a massive weekend. The UConn Huskies will kick things off against the Illinois Fighting Illini after storming back to knock out the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, followed by a marquee showdown between No. 1 seeds, the Arizona Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis. From a market perspective, that second game feels like the real championship decider. Whichever side advances will likely be favored against either UConn or Illinois—but as always in March, nothing comes easy.

Michigan enters as the narrow market favorite, and it’s not hard to see why. They’ve cruised through the bracket, winning by 20+ points in three of their four tournament games. The lone somewhat close game was a 13-point victory over the high-scoring Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16. Then came their statement performance. They absolutely obliterated the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight, where they won by 27 and looked every bit like the most complete team left standing.

Arizona has been just as impressive in its own way. They opened with a 34-point blowout, had to grind a bit more than expected against the TCU Horned Frogs before pulling away for a 12-point win, and then delivered one of the most eye-opening results of the tournament—beating the Arkansas Razorbacks by 21 in the Sweet 16, handing John Calipari his worst tournament loss. They followed that up with a physical battle against the Purdue Boilermakers, eventually creating separation late to win 79-64. That result carries extra weight considering Purdue took down Michigan in the Big Ten title game just weeks ago.

UConn remains the biggest underdog to win the NCAA Tournament on Kalshi 😳



36% — Arizona

34% — Michigan

19% — Illinois

13% — UConn pic.twitter.com/duJQBMDVPs — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) March 29, 2026

Still, this version of Michigan looks nothing like the team that fell on Selection Sunday. They’ve flipped a switch at the perfect time, which is exactly why this matchup has become the game everyone is waiting to see. Both rosters are loaded, both teams are deep, and both have legitimate title paths.

Michigan vs. Arizona Win Probabilities According to Kalshi

Kalshi

Kalshi’s numbers reflect just how thin the margin is. Michigan is trading at a 51% chance to reach the finals, with Arizona right there at 49%. It doesn’t get tighter than that. This is a true coin-flip between two heavyweights, and it’s worth digging into where the real edge lies with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

Michigan vs. Arizona Final Four Predictions & Pick

Arizona is dominating the paint, but Michigan’s interior defense could present problems for the Wildcats. Arizona’s identity starts inside, and the numbers back it up. Over the course of the season, they ranked fifth nationally in paint scoring at better than 42 points per game, while also getting to the line as often as anyone in the country. That approach reached another level in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas, where the Wildcats delivered one of the most dominant interior showings we’ve seen in years: 60 points in the paint and another 30 at the stripe, the highest combined total in an NCAA Tournament game over the past two decades.

Not only does Arizona have a variety of players that could lead the team in scoring on any given day–Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, or Koa Peat–but they also have the skillset to beat opponents in a variety of ways, not just in the paint and at the charity stripe. The Wildcats are ferocious on the offensive glass. Peat, Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka are all rebounding machines, but the guards are extremely talented at attacking the rim, either to create for themselves or to kick it to the open man when the defense collapses. Tommy Lloyd has coached this team to provide relentless pressure at the rim and it’s clearly working.

And it’s not just about volume—it’s efficiency on both ends. Arizona is shooting just over 50% from the field, good for ninth in the nation, while holding opponents to just 39%. That balance is rare, and among major programs, almost nonexistent at this level. However, the Wolverines are one of a very few teams that could potentially disrupt the Wildcats’ offense. Michigan has one of the most disciplined interior defenses in the country, ranking inside the top five in opponent two-point percentage and block rate. They also do an excellent job at staying out of foul trouble. So if Michigan can stop Zona from doing what it does best, the Wolverines could have the edge.

But Michigan isn’t just known for its relentless defensive pressure. Michigan has shown throughout this tournament that it can hit another gear on demand. Their performance against Tennessee in the Elite Eight was about as complete as it gets on this stage, blending interior dominance with explosive scoring stretches. With their size creating constant mismatches and Yaxel Lendeborg producing from all three levels, Michigan has turned games into avalanches before opponents can adjust.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates after winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Champion by defeating Tennessee 95-62 rat United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The path to cracking Arizona starts on the perimeter. Arizona’s tournament run has featured opponents struggling to connect from deep, but Michigan enters this matchup shooting 40% from three since the start of March. If that carries over, it forces Arizona to stretch its defense. This will open driving lanes and interior touches for Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. to operate where they’re most dangerous.

We’ve already seen two different styles try (and fail) to disrupt Michigan’s rhythm. Alabama attempted to speed the game up in the Sweet 16 and got run out of the building. Tennessee leaned into physicality early in the regional final and couldn’t sustain it. Michigan has proven it can win in multiple ways.

Arizona, though, presents a different kind of challenge. The Wildcats are loaded with NBA-level talent, and while Motiejus Krivas anchors their interior, Mara’s length gives Michigan a legitimate counter inside.

In the end, this feels like a game that will be decided by star power. Can Lendeborg build on his 27-point showing against Tennessee and deliver again under the brightest lights? Or will Arizona’s trio of Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat wear down Michigan over 40 minutes? Michigan has looked dominant, but Arizona’s balance and lack of clear weaknesses make them a tough out. I’m expecting a tight, high-level battle with the Wildcats finding a way to edge it late.

Michigan vs. Arizona Predictions

Moneyline Pick: Arizona - 49%

Against The Spread Pick: Arizona +1.5 - 50%

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, March 30, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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