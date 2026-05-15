Who Is Really Winning on Kalshi Parlays According to the Data

Parlays built Kalshi’s momentum. They also quietly drained retail bettors of more than $100 million in the first four months of the year.

From January 1 through April 30, people betting through Kalshi’s retail app and website lost roughly $117 million placing parlay wagers, according to data compiled from Dune, an official Kalshi data partner that stores the company’s trade history for public access.

At least $35 million of that flowed directly to Kalshi in the form of estimated fees. On April 26 alone, parlay bettors dropped approximately $4.3 million in a single day.

The numbers reflect a product that has grown fast and extracted steadily. Retail bettors risked around $800 million building custom multi-leg wagers during the first four months of the year. Their losses accounted for roughly 15 cents of every dollar wagered.

That “hold” rate sits below what traditional sportsbooks typically extract on parlays, where monthly holds often exceed 18% and can spike well above 20% for live and single-game parlays. But in raw dollars, $117 million is not a small number, and Kalshi launched parlays just five months ago.

How Parlays Work on Kalshi’s Exchange

Kalshi operates as a prediction market exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, which means most bets involve two sides of a market trading against each other. Parlays changed that dynamic. To make them work, Kalshi built a Request for Quote (RFQ) system that routes custom multi-leg wagers to external market makers, often large institutional firms and professional bettors like Susquehanna International Group.

Those makers set the lines. Retail users on the app can only accept or reject the pricing offered. They cannot set lines themselves.

That structure has a significant consequence. In Dune’s trade data, parlay “takers” function as a near-perfect stand-in for retail users, because only professional back-end API participants can sit on the making side. Retail bettors are, by design, always the ones accepting the terms. The professionals set the price. Everyone else decides whether to take it.

“It’s definitely an intimidating piece of technology and topic,” Jake Benzaquen, co-founder of prediction market exchange ProphetX, told Sportico last year. “I don’t think, like, you or me could walk in on the street and start quoting these parlays.”

Kalshi’s Parlay Growth

When parlays were quietly introduced as a beta in September 2025, they represented less than 3% of Kalshi’s total exchange volume. By April 2026, that figure had climbed to about 22%. The growth tracks how aggressively Kalshi has pushed the product.

Over the past month, the company has populated pages with suggested multi-leg wagers, borrowing a page from how traditional sportsbooks nudge bettors toward higher-margin products.

One featured parlay for a recent Timberwolves-Spurs playoff game had 18 legs and offered the faint possibility of turning $1 into $185. A few thousand bettors combined to lose $48,000 on that single suggestion.

Kalshi declined a request for comment on the parlay loss data.

The Market Angle

Kalshi continues to describe itself as an investment platform, not a gambling product. The argument rests partly on the competitive exchange structure where multiple market makers compete to offer lines.

For parlays, though, that framing runs into the reality of the RFQ system. Retail users are not negotiating or finding the best price across competing markets. They are accepting take-it-or-leave-it odds generated by institutional players. The exchange framing applies to the infrastructure. The product experience is familiar to anyone who has placed a parlay at a sportsbook.

The growth in parlay volume at Kalshi, from 3% to 22% of total exchange volume in roughly six months, is exactly what traditional sportsbooks have spent years engineering. Parlays generate consistent revenue. They are easy to sell. And the data shows they perform as designed.

This is the first year Kalshi has had combos. Just 4 months in retail bettors have lost $117 million.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 15, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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