AL Cy Young Race Just Got Blown Wide Open on Kalshi After Tarik Skubal Injury Announcement

This morning, the AL Cy Young conversation had one clear answer. By this afternoon, it's wide open all of a sudden.

Tarik Skubal was scratched from his start against Boston and the Tigers announced he needs elbow surgery to remove loose bodies, with no set return date. Through seven starts this season, he carried a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 43 and one-third innings. He had won the award in back-to-back seasons. He was, by most measures, the best pitcher in baseball. Now he is sitting in a surgical consult, and the race he was supposed to run away with is starting over.

The Kalshi AL Cy Young market, which has logged $729,185 in volume, felt the shift before the news cycle could catch up. Skubal dropped 29 points in a matter of hours. The three names that rose to fill the space are all worthy of attention, though none of them offers anything close to the certainty Skubal provided.

AL Cy Young Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Cam Schlittler | 33% Chance

Schlittler sits at the top of this market now, up 19 points following the Skubal news. The Yankees left-hander has been one of the more quietly compelling pitchers in the American League this season, and the market is treating Monday's development as the moment his ceiling got a lot more realistic.

At 33%, he holds a meaningful lead over the rest of the field, but that number still means the market sees him losing this award more often than winning it. There is real upside here, and there is also a full season of baseball left to play.

Max Fried | 21% Chance

Fried also plays for the Yankees, which means New York now accounts for more than half of the AL Cy Young market on Kalshi. His probability jumped 12 points on Monday, and the reasoning makes sense. He has held high-leverage starts together before, he walks very few batters, and he tends to stay on the field. That last part carries more weight now than it did a week ago.

The 12-point gap between Fried and Schlittler is notable. The market sees them as the two likeliest outcomes but does not view them as equals. Fried has a path, not a presumption.

May 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease | 16% Chance

Cease gained three points, a more modest move than the Yankees pair received but still a meaningful shift for the Toronto right-hander. His strikeout ability has always made him a dangerous arm on the right run, and at 16% he is close enough to Fried that a strong stretch of starts could shuffle the order entirely.

The smaller bump likely reflects the market's view that he is a tier below Schlittler and Fried at this moment, but this race is too unsettled for anyone to write him off.

The Market Read

What is worth sitting with here is how fragmented this market looks. The frontrunner holds 33%. That is not a comfortable lead. That is an acknowledgment that nobody really knows what happens next.

There is also a broader context that makes this race unlike most. Skubal joins Garrett Crochet and Hunter Brown on the injured list, meaning the top three finishers from last year's AL Cy Young voting are all currently unavailable. The award is going to someone who was not the preseason favorite, and the market is sorting through that reality in real time.

Volume on this market has been building all season. The sharp move after Monday's news suggests the people trading it were paying attention. The race is live, the leader has no real cushion, and the calendar still has five months to go.

Skubal winning three straight felt like a matter of time. Now the question is who fills that space, and nothing about this market suggests anyone has a convincing answer yet.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 5, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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