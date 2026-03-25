American League MVP Candidates According to Kalshi: Aaron Judge vs. Bobby Witt Jr.

The early pricing on Kalshi tells a pretty clear story about the American League MVP race. It’s extremely top-heavy with only three players—Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., and Julio Rodríguez—trading with double-digit implied probabilities, creating a distinct tier above the rest of the field.

Judge remains the market anchor given his track record and consistent production, but the gap isn’t overwhelming. Witt’s all-around profile and Rodríguez’s upside have both attracted meaningful interest from traders, signaling that this isn’t a one-man race. Instead, the market is shaping up as a three-player battle at the top, with everyone else priced more as longshots needing something close to a perfect season to break into the conversation.

That being said, Cal Raleigh’s positional scarcity definitely plays in his favor, and he’s currently being traded at 9%. Not to mention, there are a few breakout candidates that could definitely make this race even closer, such as Nick Kurtz of the Athletics and Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox.

Kalshi

Heading into Opening Day though, Judge is being traded at twice the price as the next candidate. Let’s take a closer look at how each of the top two candidates may fare in 2026, who will likely win the hardware.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (34%)

Judge continues to sit at the center of the American League MVP conversation and it’s not just based on reputation. Year after year, he delivers a statistical profile that forces traders to treat him as the baseline outcome rather than just another contender. His blend of power, patience, run production, and even defense consistently shows up for a team that is almost always in the postseason mix.

What stands out isn’t just the home run totals—it’s how complete the offensive package has become. Judge has paired elite slugging with a disciplined approach at the plate, keeping his on-base numbers among the best in the league while still doing damage when he swings. Even with slight dips in some underlying metrics last season, the overall profile remains elite: he hits the ball as hard as anyone in baseball, lifts it with intent, and punishes mistakes at a rate few can match.

There are also subtle signs of evolution in his game. A reduced strikeout rate has led to more balls in play, which in turn has helped stabilize his batting average. At the same time, pitchers have become increasingly cautious, often choosing to work around him rather than challenge him outright. This is reflected in his consistently high walk rates. It’s the kind of respect that both helps and hurts, depending on lineup context, but it reinforces just how central he is to opposing game plans.

From a projection standpoint, durability is the only real variable that has disrupted his MVP trajectory in recent years. When he’s on the field, the production is almost automatic. And as the New York Yankees continue to manage his workload—potentially leaning more on the DH spot—there’s a case to be made that his offensive output could remain at this level deep into his career. He has the potential to hit as many homers as Barry Bonds did during the steroid era. For traders, the question isn’t whether Judge can post an MVP-caliber year—it’s whether anyone else can keep pace if he does.

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (17%)

United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) returns to the dug out in the second inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If there’s a player positioned to seriously pressure Judge in the American League MVP market, it’s Bobby Witt Jr.. From a trading perspective, his appeal comes from versatility. He impacts the game in ways few players can, combining high-end speed, premium defense at shortstop, and a bat that still feels like it has another gear to reach. If the Kansas City Royals stay relevant deep into the season, that narrative could carry real weight with voters.

Even in what many would consider a step back, Witt’s production still jumped off the page last year after a breakout 2024 season. He led the American League in hits yet again with 184 while setting a new personal best with 47 doubles. The tradeoff came in the power department, where he finished with 23 home runs, a dip from what many expected after his 2024 campaign.

His strikeout rate ticked up to 18.2%, and his walk rate slipped to 7.1%. The run production efficiency also cooled, with his RBI rate dropping from an elite 21.7% in 2024 to 16.5% last season. Metrics tied to power output hinted at that pullback as well—his average hit rate fell to 1.696, suggesting a profile closer to 25 home runs than 35, and his contact batting average dipped to .369 after sitting at .398 the year prior.

At the same time, there are signals that a bounce-back could be coming. Witt posted career highs in exit velocity (93.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.5%), while maintaining a steady launch angle (15.2) and a solid barrel rate (12.5%). He’s still lifting the ball consistently with a 42.8% flyball rate, but his HR/FB rate came in at just 10.6%, which leaves room for positive regression.

There are also situational quirks in his profile. He hit .328 against left-handed pitching but only managed one home run in those matchups, driving in just 12 runs. Down the stretch, though, he looked much more like the player traders were expecting. Over his final 72 games, he slashed .308 with 53 runs, 12 homers, 43 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Durability is another factor working in his favor. Witt has missed just 10 games over the past three seasons, giving him a consistent runway to accumulate stats. If the power output rebounds even slightly—particularly that HR/FB rate—there’s a very real scenario where he flirts with a 40/40 season. And if that happens while Kansas City stays competitive, his position in the MVP market could shift in a hurry.

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