Giants vs Phillies Game 2 Kalshi Market Has a Doubleheader Sweep in Play

The first game is in the books. The Phillies edged San Francisco 3-2 thanks to a walk off single from Justin Crawford, and now the second half of the doubleheader carries a different kind of weight. On Kalshi, traders have put over a million dollars into motion around this matchup, and the market heading into Game 2 still gives the Giants a real shot at splitting the day.

Giants vs. Phillies | Kalshi Game 2 Market

Kalshi

Philadelphia Phillies | 55% Chance

Coming off a 3-2 win, the Phillies carry momentum into the back end of the doubleheader. Kalshi has them priced at 55%, with Yes contracts trading at 57 cents and No contracts at 45 cents. That spread reflects a market that respects Philadelphia's ability to win consecutive games without treating a sweep as inevitable.

The Phillies have the kind of roster depth that makes doubleheaders more manageable than they are for most clubs. The concern, as always in a same-day situation, is bullpen availability after a close game that likely required some late-inning work. The market is pricing in Philadelphia's edge while leaving room for the uncertainty that comes with the second game of two.

San Francisco Giants | 45% Chance

A 3-2 loss in Game 1 stings, but the Giants are not being priced like a team on the ropes. Forty-five percent on Kalshi means traders still believe San Francisco can take this game, and the contract structure backs that up. Yes contracts on the Giants are moving at 45 cents, which is a number that carries real value for anyone who thinks this club has enough left to respond.

The Giants kept it close in Game 1, which matters. A blowout loss tends to drain momentum and strain a pitching staff differently than a one-run game does. San Francisco is coming out of this afternoon knowing they can compete with Philadelphia. Whether that translates into a win in Game 2 is what the market is still working out.

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) tags out Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) on a stolen base attempt during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Market Read

Doubleheaders have a way of making the second game feel like a reset, but the market does not fully treat it that way. The Phillies' 55% share heading into Game 2 reflects both their general quality and the confidence that comes with having already won today. The Giants at 45% represent a market that has not given up on San Francisco despite the afternoon result.

Both starters for game 2 are looking for their first wins of the season. Both squads will come out swinging. Can San Francisco split the day? Or will Philidephia steal two games today?

More than $1 million in volume has moved through this contract, which means the pricing carries genuine conviction behind it. A 10% spread in a baseball market is not a lock. It is a lean, and in a sport where one-run games happen as often as they do in baseball, a lean is exactly what it should be.

Philadelphia already has one today. The Giants have nine innings to make sure that is all they get.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 30, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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