Konnor Griffin, Colt Emerson, and Baseball's Pre-Debut Money Boom: What Kalshi's Rookie of the Year Markets Say Now

Baseball is investing in its future, and the talent they believe will become the stars of the future. We have seen major signings in this past week for prospects who hadn’t even played in a Major League game yet. In the span of four days this week, two of the sport's most anticipated young shortstops signed historic pre-debut extensions totaling nearly a quarter billion dollars in guaranteed money between the two of them. Colt Emerson signed a deal for eight years and 95 million dollars with Seattle on March 31. Two days later, Konnor Griffin agreed to a nine-year, 140 million dollar deal with Pittsburgh, a number that sets the all-time record for a player signing before their MLB debut.

The question Kalshi traders are now looking at: which one of these names ends up with Rookie of the Year hardware at the end of the season?

Kalshi

The NL Market: Griffin Leads at 30%

Konnor Griffin was called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, becoming the first teenage position player in the major leagues since Juan Soto in 2018. The hype around this debut has been building all spring. Griffin is considered by many to be the best prospect baseball has seen in years.

The 140 million dollar deal surpasses the record just set by Emerson and breaks the previous benchmark for any player signing before their first MLB game. For a 19-year-old, it is a life-altering contract and also works to relieve some of the pressure off him. It is also a massive bet by Pittsburgh's front office on a player whose professional experience goes as high as Double-A and five games of Triple-A. In spring training, Griffin hit just .171 in 41 at-bats with a 31.7% strikeout rate. He bounced back in Triple-A to start the year with a .438/.571/.625 slash over five games before being called up for his debut.

Kalshi has Griffin at 30%, reflecting the market's enthusiasm for the prospect. His closest competition, Sal Stewart of Cincinnati, sits at 25%. While Nolan McLean of the Mets is at 14%. The market is telling you Griffin is the frontrunner, but a frontrunner with 70% of the market still betting someone else walks away with the award at the end of the year.

That is the right call for now, only two games into his early career. Griffin has every chance to dominate this award, but adjustment periods for new call-ups are real. Griffin's path to the NL ROY seems to be in his own hands. If he is able to be productive at the plate from day one, 30% looks like a bargain. If the strikeouts that headlined his spring performance linger into the regular season, Stewart and McLean become interesting alternatives at their current prices.

Kalshi

The AL Market: A Coin Flip At The Top

The AL ROY picture is not as clear, and the market reflects it. Chase DeLauter of Cleveland and Kevin McGonigle of Detroit are fighting each other at the top with 32% market share each, per Kalshi, with Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox at 20% and rising fast with his impressive start to the year.

DeLauter started hot for Cleveland, hitting four home runs in the first 3 games of the year. Of course he can’t continue that pace for an entire season, but if he can continue to produce at even a fraction of that he will have some convincing stats for this award at the end of the year. McGonigle carries a similar market price with Detroit's improving roster providing a backdrop that could support big offensive numbers if he gets regular opportunities.

Murakami is the wildcard. The 20% mark currently and 13% increase suggests the market is seeing his true potential. Coming over from Japan with a proven track record of elite production, his adjustment to MLB pitching will dictate everything. Considering his overseas experience, he has the most at bats at a high level and that could help his case as the year goes on.

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colt Emerson and The Next Wave

Emerson remains in Triple-A for now, but the size of Seattle's investment makes clear his debut is a matter of when, not if. The 20-year-old shortstop carries a slash line of .287/.396/.443 with 23 home runs, 57 doubles, and 37 stolen bases across 230 minor league games, including his first taste of Triple-A last season. It is clear the Mariners view him as their shortstop of the future, but how soon are they willing to have him make the jump?

J.P. Crawford remains under contract through 2026 but started the year on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, and the Mariners have been using utility man Leo Rivas as a fill-in rather than rush Emerson up. When Emerson does arrive, the AL ROY market will shift. His ceiling is as high as anyone in this field. At this moment he is not eligible to be on the market, but if he debuts before mid-May he accumulates enough on-field time to be a legitimate factor in voting.

The Lean

In the NL, Griffin at 30% is a reasonable position for anyone who believes elite prospects with elite level tools can skip the adjustment curve. The ceiling is massive, and Pittsburgh desperately wants to win around him. In the AL, the coin flip between DeLauter and McGonigle is exactly as uncertain as the market suggests. Murakami's momentum is worth tracking closely as Emerson's timeline comes into sharper focus over the next several weeks.

Both markets are live, and the first month of results will reshape these prices significantly.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Sunday, April 5, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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