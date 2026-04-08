Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout Among Top Contenders for AL Comeback Player of the Year

The MLB Comeback Player of the Year race is shaping up to be one of the more compelling markets early in the 2026 season, driven by a mix of star power, narrative, and opportunity. This award tends to favor players who can bounce back from injuries, down seasons, or major setbacks and reestablish themselves over the grind of a full 162-game schedule.

From a prediction market standpoint, context is everything. Health, role, and consistent playing time often matter just as much as raw production when it comes to shaping the race.

American League Comeback Player of the Year Implied Probabilities

Kalshi

Through the first couple weeks, two American League names have separated from the pack: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at 34%, and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros at 26%. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees sits further back at 11% as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that cut short his 2025 campaign. Let’s take a closer look at each of the top contenders.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (34%)

Over the last five seasons, Trout has missed 421 games due to a string of injuries, but when he’s been on the field, the production still holds up. He’s totaled 252 runs, 102 home runs, 220 RBIs, and 13 steals over 1,428 at-bats, which translates to roughly 97 runs, 39 homers, and 85 RBIs across a 550 at-bat season.

At this stage of his career, Trout is trending more toward a designated hitter role, though he can still handle the outfield when needed. Last season offered a mixed bag: a right knee injury wiped out most of May, and while his power showed up early (nine home runs and 18 RBIs over 106 April at-bats), the .179 average was underwhelming. He steadied things midseason, hitting .244 with 27 runs, 12 home runs, and 26 RBIs across July and August, but struggled against left-handed pitching, managing just three homers and 10 RBIs over 90 at-bats.

The plate discipline remains a strength—his 15.7% walk rate is still elite—but it came with a career-high 32.0% strikeout rate. There were some encouraging signs under the hood, though, including a rebound in contact batting average (.381) and a steady average hit rate (1.887).

From a batted-ball standpoint, Trout still checks the boxes. His exit velocity (90.9), launch angle (17.5), hard-hit rate (49.1%), and barrel rate (15.8%) all remain strong, and his swing profile (43.0% flyball rate, 21.3% HR/FB rate) aligns closely with his career norms.

The Los Angeles Angels still have him under contract for five more years, but durability remains the key variable. Early in 2026, Trout is hitting .212 with a .412 OBP through 11 games, adding two home runs, three RBIs, and a pair of successful steals. Trout started the season incredibly strong, but we've seen some regression over the last week.

Mike Trout reached base 11 times through the first three games, which set a franchise record



Unc still got it 😤 pic.twitter.com/GVEdMleVJt — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 31, 2026

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (26%)

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Alvarez’s 2025 season was derailed by injuries, including a right-hand issue that cost him 114 games and a left ankle injury late in the year. The dip in production relative to his usual standards has created clear value in the Comeback Player of the Year market.

Looking back, he’s already proven he can bounce back midseason. In 2023, after missing about 45 days with an oblique injury, he returned and hit .308 with 36 runs, 14 home runs, and 42 RBIs over 208 at-bats following a .277 start (41 runs, 17 homers, 55 RBIs in 202 at-bats).

In 2024, Alvarez put together a career year, setting highs in plate appearances (635), at-bats (552), hits (170), batting average (.308), and steals (6). While his run (88) and RBI (86) totals didn’t fully match expectations, his approach remained elite—15.0% strikeout rate and 10.9% walk rate—paired with a strong contact batting average (.372). There were some minor dips, including a lower average hit rate (1.841) and reduced efficiency with runners on base (15% RBI rate).

Yordan Alvarez has a .591 SLG in 1,000 career plate appearances vs. LHP



That's the highest SLG by any left-handed batter vs. LHP in the Expansion Era (since 1961), minimum 800 PA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TuFG8jLkYD — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 7, 2026

He continued to dominate left-handed pitching (.362 with 23 runs, 10 home runs, and 30 RBIs over 188 at-bats) and was even better on the road (.333 with 53 runs, 22 home runs, and 56 RBIs across 273 at-bats). A brief power lull in May (.283 with two home runs over 106 at-bats) was offset by consistent production elsewhere, including a dominant stretch from June through August (.347 with 48 runs, 19 home runs, and 49 RBIs over 254 at-bats). He closed the year dealing with a right knee issue.

The underlying metrics still point to elite upside. His exit velocity (94.7), launch angle (18.3), and hard-hit rate (52.9%) stayed in line with his career norms, though his barrel rate dipped to 13.8% and his HR/FB rate fell to a career-low 9.5% (well below his 20.9% career mark). His flyball rate (45.7%) remained strong.

When healthy, Alvarez offers one of the best combinations of average and power in the game. With the Astros expected to lean on him heavily at DH, the path to a full workload is there. A .300/90/40/120/5 type season is firmly within reach—assuming he can stay on the field for 150 games.

So far in 2026, he’s off to a strong start, hitting .324 with a .519 OBP, four home runs, and 10 RBIs, while drawing more walks (10) than strikeouts (7) and converting his lone stolen base attempt. If that holds, his position in this market could rise quickly.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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