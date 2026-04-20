Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2: The Raptors Won the Regular Season Series. Kalshi's Market Does Not Care

The Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Toronto Raptors 126-113 in Game 1 on Saturday, leading by as many as 24 points and outscoring Toronto 36-22 in the third quarter alone. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 32 points, extending his record streak of scoring at least 30 in playoff games. Toronto's RJ Barrett put up 24 in his Raptors playoff debut and showed real fight, but the Raptors were without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, who is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 assists per game and sat out with a hamstring injury. Game 2 tips tonight at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena, and the Kalshi market opened this week with a clear lean and has only grown more decisive since.

With over $630,000 in trading volume behind the game 2 winner market, this is the most engaged Kalshi market of tonight's playoff slate. The market has had five days to reconsider. It has not.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers | 77% Chance

Cleveland's 77% market position is the highest of any team playing tonight and reflects a combination of factors that go beyond just winning Game 1. The Cavaliers finished as the four seed in the East with a roster built around Mitchell's scoring, Jarrett Allen's interior presence, and a supporting cast that has proven deep and reliable all season. At home at Rocket Arena, with a healthy rotation and a blueprint from Game 1 already in hand, the market is treating Cleveland as a heavy favorite rather than just a moderate one.

The one real variable is Quickley's availability. If he returns for Game 2, Toronto's offensive structure changes considerably. If he does not, the Raptors are again asking Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Scottie Barnes to generate enough against a Cleveland defense that held them to 113 despite the Cavs' own offensive efficiency. At 77% Yes on Kalshi, the market is pricing Cleveland as close to a certainty as playoff basketball allows while still acknowledging that nothing in a seven-game series is guaranteed. Every trade in this market carries the full possibility of loss.

Toronto Raptors | 23% Chance

Toronto's case is not without foundation. The Raptors won all three regular season meetings against Cleveland this year, which means this roster has the blueprint to beat this team. They know how Cleveland wants to play, and they have the talent across Barrett, Ingram, and Barnes to make things difficult if they can tighten up their execution and get cleaner looks than Game 1 produced.

The challenge is the deficit they are already working against, both in the series and in the market. Quickley's health is a genuine unknown, and Toronto's transition offense, which led the NBA at 18.6 points per game this season, was largely neutralized in Game 1 by Cleveland's half-court structure. This Toronto group has the pieces to make adjustments, but doing it on the road in Game 2 against a team that just won by double digits is a significant ask. At 23% Yes, the market offers real upside for anyone who believes Toronto can steal one on the road tonight. That upside comes with equal real downside.

Apr 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Market Angle

What stands out about this Kalshi market is both its size and its conviction. $632,000 in volume is substantial for a first-round series that many might have expected to be less competitive on paper. The market opened with Cleveland as the clear leader on April 15 and ticked up one additional point even after Game 1 confirmed the line's direction. That kind of stability, in a market with real engagement, reflects traders who looked at Toronto's injury situation, Cleveland's home court dominance, and Mitchell's playoff form and came to the same conclusion repeatedly over five days.

Toronto is not out of this series. Three regular season wins against Cleveland proves they have the capacity to compete with this team. But the market is not pricing this series. It is pricing tonight, in Cleveland, with the possibility of no Quickley in the lineup, against a Cavaliers team that has now won 12 of its last 15 games.

The Raptors have every reason to believe in themselves. The market simply believes in Cleveland more, and it has not wavered once since Saturday's result confirmed what it already suspected.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 20, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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