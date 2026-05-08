Down 0-2 and Still Favored on Kalshi, What the Market Sees in the Sixers Tonight

The first two games of this series went to New York, and yet bettors on Kalshi aren't ready to write Philadelphia off. That tension between the scoreboard and the market is exactly what makes Game 3 so compelling. The Sixers head into Xfinity Mobile Arena down 0-2, facing the kind of deficit that has historically ended most playoff runs, and somehow the market still leans their way.

Over $2 million in volume has changed hands on this contract since May 3, which tells you there's conviction on both sides. This isn't a market waiting to find direction. It's been actively debated all week.

Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Philadelphia 76ers | 54%

Philadelphia's 54% edge is modest, but the fact that it exists at all after back-to-back losses says something. Game 1 was a 39-point demolition. Embiid shot 3-of-11, Maxey went 3-of-9, and Brunson posted 35 on 12-of-18 while New York shot 63% from the floor. That game told you almost nothing useful about what Philadelphia is.

Game 2 was different. Maxey came back with 26, Oubre gave them 19 off 50% shooting, and the Sixers led after three quarters before New York closed it out 108-102 in the fourth.

The market isn't treating this like a series that's over. Traders are factoring in an Embiid who has yet to play a game at home in this series, and they're pricing in what this team looks like when it's operating in front of its own crowd.

May 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers centers Andre Drummond (1) and Joel Embiid (not in uniform) sit on the bench during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks | 46%

The Knicks control this series and nothing about their performance suggests a team that's in trouble. Brunson has been the best player on the floor in both games, posting 61 combined points on efficient shooting. In Game 2, Anunoby added 24 on 9-of-17 and Towns put together a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, while controlling the paint on both ends. New York closed the fourth quarter of Game 2 on a 19-12 run when Philadelphia needed stops most. That's a team that knows how to win.

The 46% isn't doubt. It's geography. This game is in Philadelphia now, and the market is simply accounting for that shift. Jalen Brunson's ability to operate in high-leverage moments has defined this series so far. The market isn't dismissing that. It's just not ready to say a road win tonight is more likely than not.

The Market Read

A 54-46 split on over $2 million in volume means this Game 3 Winner market has had since May 3 to find a consensus and landed on a near-draw. That's rare. Most contracts settle into a cleaner favorite by tip, especially when a team is down 0-2. The fact that Philadelphia still holds the edge points to one thing: Embiid hasn't played at home yet, and the market is treating tonight as a different game entirely.

What's worth watching isn't just who wins. It's whether the line moves before tip. A shift toward New York would signal that the 0-2 hole is starting to outweigh everything else in trader sentiment. If Philadelphia holds at 54 or climbs, it means the market still thinks this series has ground to cover.

Even with a loss, Game 2 kept this alive. Tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena will tell you whether it actually has legs.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 8, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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