Game 7 Tonight Between the Pistons and Cavaliers is Going to be Must-Watch Basketball

Game 7’s do not need much of an introduction. Detroit and Cleveland have spent the last two weeks beating on each other, and neither team has been able to put the other away. The Pistons have tonight's home court advantage. The Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell. Tonight at 5:00 PM PST, one of those advantages wins out.

Kalshi's Game 7 winner contract has pulled in over five million dollars in volume in early trading. That is a significant number for a single game market, and it reflects how much attention this series has drawn. Detroit is sitting at 63%. Cleveland is at 37%. The market has a lean, but the contract chart has been all over the place, and that history is worth understanding before tonight tips off.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 7 | Kalshi Game Winner Market

Kalshi

Detroit Pistons | 63%

The Pistons finished the regular season 60-22, first seed in the East, and went 31-9 at home. That home court number matters tonight more than almost any other stat on the board. Little Caesars Arena is going to be loud, the crowd will be involved from the opening tip, and Detroit has proven all season that they are difficult to beat in that building.

Cade Cunningham has averaged 25.7 points this series on 41% shooting. He has not been perfect, but he has been steady, and in a Game 7 steady tends to age better than flashy. The Pistons are not a team that beats themselves. They defend, they share the ball, and they have enough shot creation to hurt you if you load up to stop one option.

The contract movement tells the real story of this series. Detroit held a wide lead on the chart through the early games, watched it collapse in the middle of the series when Cleveland started stringing wins together, then recovered back to 63% heading into tonight. That is not a team that dominated a series. That is a team that survived one, and they are one win away from advancing.

Cleveland Cavaliers | 37%

Cleveland went 52-30, going 25-16 on the road this season, and is still standing after six games against the top seed. That should not be undersold. The Cavaliers were not supposed to push this series to seven games, and the fact that they have says something real about how they are built.

Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points on 45% shooting. He has carried Cleveland in stretches where the rest of the roster was not getting it done, and his ability to manufacture offense in half-court sets against a disciplined Detroit defense has been the reason this series is still alive.

He is one of the few players in the league you can trust to make something out of nothing when the game is on the line.

The contract chart showed a sharp move toward Cleveland around Games 5 and 6 before settling back with Detroit. Traders who bought Cleveland at its lowest point during the series have watched that position come back.

At 37% tonight, the market is not writing the Cavaliers off. It is pricing in a real possibility.

The Market Read

Detroit at 63% is where the money is, and the reasons are straightforward. Home court in a Game 7, the best record in the East, and a defense that has made Cleveland work for everything it has gotten. The spread on Kalshi has the Pistons favored by 4.5 points.

Cleveland at 37% reflects five million dollars worth of traders who watched Mitchell go for 28 a game and decided that was worth something at this price. They are not wrong to think so. The Cavaliers are a strong team with a real closer, and Game 7’s have a long history of making favorites uncomfortable.

Whatever has happened over the first six games gets set aside tonight. One game, winner advances. The Game 7 Winner market thinks it is Detroit's to lose.

Sixty-three percent says the Pistons close it out at home. Mitchell has spent this entire series making numbers like that feel smaller than they look.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 17, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

More Prediction Market News On SI