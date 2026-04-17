Golden State at Phoenix: Kalshi Markets Favor the Suns in Win-or-Go-Home Western Play-In

Western Conference Play In Game Market | Warriors Vs. Suns

As of Friday morning, the Kalshi market has Phoenix at 58% and Golden State at 42%, with roughly $1 million in total volume traded on this contract. The market moved meaningfully in Phoenix's favor over the past 24 hours, up three points, while Golden State has slid down. That kind of drift in a high-volume contract usually reflects something real.

Kalshi

Golden State Warriors | 42%

The Warriors are heading into this game with some mixed signals. On one hand, they finished the regular season on a rough 2-7 stretch, but even more recently won their first play-in game against the Clippers after going into the Intuit Dome and putting up 126 points. They also don't have the depth on their bench that they're used to, with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Quinten Post all sidelined with long-term injuries

In Wednesday's Play-In win over the Clippers, Steph Curry scored 35 points to carry them to a win. Of those 35, twenty seven came in the second half, knocking down five three-pointers when the Warriors needed him most. At this stage of his career, there should be no surprise that he showed in the big game where his team needed him the most. Golden State's offense runs cleanly when he has the ball, and his ability to create open looks for everyone around him is the one thing that keeps this team competitive against better-constructed rosters.

Draymond Green, meanwhile, has averaged just 10.2 points plus rebounds over his last five games, with only 3.2 shot attempts per contest in that span. His value has always been harder to quantify than a box score, but those numbers reflect a player who hasn't been asked to carry much offensively, and a team that may need more from him tonight if Curry faces heavy attention.

The defensive side of the ball is the real concern. Golden State gave up 121 points to the Clippers in Wednesday's Play-In game, even while advancing. Against a Phoenix team that has a dangerous offense, and that can manufacture points in many different ways, that's a number worth watching.

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns | 58%

The Suns finished the year in a similar fashion, going 4-6 in their final 10 games. But home court advantage is real, and Phoenix is playing in front of its own fans tonight, which matters in a single-elimination game where pressure plays a huge role.

Phoenix is also coming off a brutal loss in the first round of the play-in, even after having an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter. They allowed 41 points to Deni Avdija in that game as well. Something they'll need to clean up in tonights game, you can't allow one player to dominate you like that.

Phoenix's offensive rating over their last 10 games was 116.70, with a 55% effective field goal rate and a 14% turnover rate. Those are clean numbers. They're getting good shots and not burning possessions, which is exactly the kind of profile that can expose a Golden State defense operating at the level it has been.

Devin Booker is the counterweight to Curry in this matchup. He is comfortable in big moments and has the shot creation ability to keep Phoenix's offense moving even when the Suns aren't clicking as a unit. If this game tightens in the fourth quarter, the Booker-versus-Curry dynamic becomes the story regardless of what the stat sheets say through three.

Grayson Allen is listed as questionable, but is expected to play. His availability matters on the margins, particularly for floor spacing, but it probably won't be the deciding factor either way.

The Market Lean

Kalshi has Phoenix at 58% for a reason. The home floor helps. The injury situation in Golden State is real. And recent form, while imperfect on both sides, tilts toward the Suns.

That said, a 42% share for Golden State is not an afterthought. Markets are saying this game is competitive, not a foregone conclusion. Curry alone is enough to keep Golden State relevant in any environment. The question is whether the Warriors have enough around him on a short turnaround, without their full roster, against a team playing at home with everything to gain.

One team keeps its season alive. The other goes home. Tip off tonight at 10 PM ET from Phoenix.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 17, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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