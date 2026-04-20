Hawks-Knicks Game 2 Breakdown: New York Seeks Commanding 2-0 Series Lead

The New York Knicks didn’t exactly get the draw they were hoping for.

Heading into the postseason, there was a real expectation they’d line up against the Toronto Raptors—a team they’d beaten 13 straight times. Instead, they got a far trickier assignment in the Atlanta Hawks, who quietly became one of the most dangerous teams in the East after flipping their season—and their roster—midyear following the Trae Young trade.

Since that reset, Atlanta has looked like a completely different group, going 28-15 behind a mix of veteran stability from CJ McCollum and the rapid rise of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Game 1, though, was all Knicks.

New York held serve at home with a 113-102 win, fueled by a scorching start from Jalen Brunson, who dropped 19 points in the first quarter and finished with 28. Karl-Anthony Towns took a little longer to get going but delivered when it mattered, pouring in 19 second-half points to end with 25 and eight boards.

There are 5 NBA Players averaging 30+ PPG in the Playoffs since 2024:



• Victor Wembanyama (1 game)

• Deni Avdija (1 game)

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (5 games)

• Joel Embiid (6 Games)

• Jalen Brunson (32 Games)



Brunson has 11% chance on Kalshi to win ECF MVP. pic.twitter.com/El7YW5U55x — Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops) April 20, 2026

The formula for success isn’t very complicated. if Brunson and Towns are cooking, the Knicks are in control. What stood out just as much, though, was the balance—every starter reached double figures, and the bench actually chipped in, something that wasn’t always a given last postseason. If that continues, New York has a real chance to put a stranglehold on this series early.

Game 2 shifts the pressure.

The Knicks and Hawks run it back tonight at Madison Square Garden, with tip set for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2 Win Probabilities According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalsh

From a market perspective, this isn’t being priced like a runaway. New York is just a 4.5-point favorite, with the total sitting at 218.5. On Kalshi, the Knicks are implied at a 69% win probability, leaving the Hawks with a very live 31% shot to even the series.

For a team that’s already rewritten its season once, Atlanta being in this spot feels pretty on brand.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2 Breakdown

If you’re looking for a clean, predictable Game 2, this probably isn’t it.

The market is clearly leaning toward New York after the Game 1 win and the comfort of Madison Square Garden, but it’s not dismissing Atlanta’s ability to flip a game in a hurry. The Hawks play fast—much faster than the Knicks—and that alone injects volatility into the potential outcome. When one team wants to run and the other wants to drag things into the half court, you get a tug-of-war in play style.

That’s why the total sitting at 218.5 is telling. It’s a signal that New York may dictate terms again. Game 1 landed at 215 points, and that was with the Knicks controlling long stretches. The expectation now is even more resistance from their defense, forcing Atlanta into tougher looks and fewer easy transition buckets.

The spread—Knicks by 4.5—feels about right. New York was the more efficient team over the course of the season, and that showed up in the opener. But Atlanta’s profile is one of resiliency. They can score in waves, and if they get comfortable early, they’re capable of hanging around deep into the fourth.

It all starts with Jalen Johnson for Atlanta. He’s a nightly triple-double threat and he dropped 23 points in Game 1. Around him, there’s enough shot-making to keep pressure on the defense. Nickeil Alexander-Walker can light it up from deep despite his Game 1 struggles, and CJ McCollum still has the ability to take over stretches offensively.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after a basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The bigger question is inside. Onyeka Okongwu’s status looms large after a strong Game 1 showing. If he’s limited or out, Atlanta’s already thin margin on the glass takes another hit—and that’s dangerous against a Knicks team that punishes you for every missed box-out. Mitchell Robinson is the best pound-for-pound offensive rebounding specialist in the Association.

Because that’s where New York quietly separates itself. It’s not just the star power—it’s the consistency. Jalen Brunson sets the tone with his control and shot-making, and he looked completely comfortable running the show in Game 1. Karl-Anthony Towns took a minute to get going, then flipped the switch after halftime and reminded everyone how dominant he can be when engaged.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

From there, it’s layers. OG Anunoby brings two-way stability, Mikal Bridges fills gaps across the board, and Josh Hart does all the dirty work—especially on the glass, where his impact was impossible to miss in the opener.

Put it all together, and the edge is clear. New York is more efficient, more physical, and better equipped to win the possession battle. In a playoff setting, that tends to matter more than pace or scoring bursts. Not to mention, the Knicks absolutely have the advantage when it comes to postseason experience.

Atlanta can absolutely make this uncomfortable. But if the game leans into execution, defense, and rebounding—exactly where it went in Game 1—the numbers (and the eye test) both point in the same direction.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, April 20, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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