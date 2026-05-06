Here’s When Luka Doncic is Expected Back for the NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a brutal 18-point loss in Game 1 of their semifinal series last night, playing without Luka Doncic. That scoreline tells you everything you need to know about how much this team depends on him. Without their franchise cornerstone, they looked undermanned and outclassed, and now a second-round elimination is looking more like a realistic outcome than a worst-case scenario.

Doncic has been sidelined with a left calf strain, and the timeline on his return has been murky at best. Over on Kalshi, traders have put real money behind figuring out exactly when he laces up again, and right now the market is splitting pretty sharply between cautious optimism and flat-out doubt.

Luka Doncic Next Game Played | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Before May 10 | 15% Chance

The most immediate window for a Doncic return sits at 15%, covering the possibility that he plays before May 10. That means coming back potentially before Game 4 in the current series. The fact that traders have moved this number down two points heading into Game 2 suggests the market is cooling on an imminent return. The Lakers' medical staff hasn't given any indication that he'll suit up in the near term, and a calf injury that's already kept him out this long tends to demand patience.

Before May 14 | 28% Chance

Extend the window to mid-May and confidence ticks up to 28%. This window would cover the middle portion of the series, assuming the Lakers survive long enough to play those games. Traders who landed here are essentially betting that Doncic gets enough time to manage the injury without rushing back, returns in a meaningful role, and still has basketball left to play. That's a lot of conditions to meet, which is likely why less than 4 in 10 contracts are sitting here.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) yells to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Before May 19 | 28% Chance

The highest single-window probability on the board sits at 28%, covering a return before May 19. This is where the bulk of market confidence has settled. If the Lakers push deep into the series or if Doncic needs another week-plus to get right, this window offers the most room.

Traders are essentially saying the most likely outcome is a return somewhere in the back half of this month. Worth noting this contract ticked up three points recently, suggesting some momentum toward the later end of the timeline.

Of course, with this timeline the Lakers would need to win a few games. Otherwise their season could be over before he gets a chance to make a difference.

The Market Angle

At $151,000 in total trading volume, the market for Luka Doncic's return that has attracted real attention. What stands out is that no single window commands majority confidence. Even the highest probability sits at 28%, which means traders collectively believe there's more uncertainty here than resolution. That's not surprising given the nature of calf injuries and the lack of definitive public information from the Lakers' medical staff.

The Game 1 result complicates the picture in a real way. Down a game and already staring at a potential 2-0 hole by the time any of these windows open, the Lakers' season may not survive long enough for even the most optimistic return timeline to matter. The market is pricing in Doncic's return, but it isn't pricing in whether the Lakers will still be playing when he gets there.

If Luka Doncic can come back and the Lakers have already been eliminated, every contract on this board cashes out the same way.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 6, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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