Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Game 2 and the Market For Knicks vs. 76ers Moved Fast

The biggest news heading into Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers wasn't a lineup adjustment or a schematic wrinkle. Embiid is out, and the market reacted before the news cycle had fully caught up. New York's win probability on Kalshi climbed nine points to 79%, with Philadelphia settling at 21% on nearly $3 million in total volume. That kind of movement, on that kind of money, reflects a market that made up its mind quickly.

This series was already trending New York's way after Game 1. Embiid sitting out doesn't just alter the complexion of tonight's game. It changes the entire conversation about where this series goes from here.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers | Kalshi NBA Market

Kalshi

New York Knicks | 79% Chance

New York opened as the favorite in this market, and the nine-point move to 79% tracks almost exactly with when Embiid's status became official. The Knicks were already the more composed team through the first game of this series. Without Philadelphia's center on the floor, the defensive problem he presents disappears entirely.

Jalen Brunson operates best when defenses have to account for multiple threats, and Embiid is the one guy who forces opposing offenses to think twice about where they're going with the ball. That's no longer a factor tonight. The Knicks' size advantage becomes more pronounced, their transition game opens up, and their crowd at Madison Square Garden will bring the kind of noise that tends to compound pressure on a short-handed visiting team.

The 79% figure on close to $3 million in volume is a firm statement. There isn't a lot of hedging in that number.

May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers | 21% Chance

Twenty-one percent is a hard number to dress up when your best player isn't available. Embiid is the center of everything Philadelphia runs offensively. He draws the double teams that free Tyrese Maxey in pick-and-roll situations. He provides a defensive anchor that makes their rotations manageable. Without him, the margins on both ends of the floor get a lot thinner.

For the 76ers to win tonight, Maxey has to carry a load that would be heavy for most players in this league, and the rest of the roster needs to shoot better than it has been. Neither of those things is impossible, and the market isn't treating them as such. The 21% window is real. A career night from Maxey, some favorable shooting variance, and a crowd that goes quiet early is a scenario the market hasn't fully closed the door on.

But the money behind this number tells you where the consensus landed once that injury report came out.

The Market Read

Close to $3 million through a single semifinals game winners market, with a nine-point swing tied directly to one player's availability. That's the market functioning exactly as it should, absorbing new information and settling where the weight of money falls. Philadelphia was already in a tough spot after Game 1. Embiid sitting out converts a difficult situation into something more serious. New York at 79% isn't an overreaction. It's the market doing the arithmetic on what this team looks like without its anchor.

When your franchise player sits, twenty-one cents on the dollar might be the most honest number in the building tonight.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 6, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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