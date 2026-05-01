New York Knicks Jump 17% in Eastern Conference Champion Prediction Markets

Things looked bleak for the New York Knicks less than a week ago.

After dropping back-to-back one-point heartbreakers to the Atlanta Hawks, New York found itself trailing 2-1 in the series with Game 4 set in Atlanta. That’s when the Knicks flipped the script. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a monster performance with a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, powering New York to a convincing road win and evening the series at 2-2.

However, prediction markets still weren’t necessarily buying into the Knicks, considering it seemed all but certain that the Celtics were going to dispatch the Philadelphia 76ers. Even after Joel Embiid returned, Boston blew the Sixers out of the building, taking a 3-1 commanding series lead.

But suddenly, things have changed. The Celtics have now dropped back-to-back games while struggling to knock down the same wide-open three-point looks that usually fuel their offense, forcing a high-pressure Game 7 at TD Garden against a suddenly dangerous Sixers team that is bursting at the seams with talent.

Joel Embiid on the upcoming Game 7 vs. Boston:



"I've been playing these guys for so long. I'm tired of losing to them. We have a chance to accomplish something special."



Embiid is 0-3 in career playoff series against the Celtics.pic.twitter.com/dqIcklBst5 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 1, 2026

While Boston has stumbled, New York has gone in the opposite direction.

The Knicks have played their best brand of basketball this year over the last three games. After winning Game 4 by 16 points, they returned to Madison Square Garden and dismantled Atlanta 126-97 in Game 5 behind a huge bounce-back performance from Jalen Brunson, who erupted for 39 points after a relatively quiet start to the series.

Knicks Surge While Celtics Struggle

Then somehow, some way, New York took things up yet another level.

Facing a desperate Hawks team in a win-or-go-home Game 6 on the road, the Knicks put together a masterclass. After the Hawks took a brief lead early, New York surged to a 25-point lead after the first quarter.

By halftime, it was already historic. They had their biggest playoff lead in franchise history, leading 83-36.

OG Anunonby dropped 29 points in just 27 minutes, Towns tallied his second triple-double in three games despite attempting just four field goals, and Mikail Bridges finally arrived in the postseason, scoring 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field.

It was the 'OG Anunoby Show' in Atlanta tonight!



😤 29 PTS

😤 7 REB

😤 4 STL

😤 4 3PM

😤 11-14 FGM



The @nyknicks advance to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google! pic.twitter.com/iNiVEMnYUe — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

On the same night Boston failed to close out Philadelphia on the road, the Knicks looked every bit like the contender many expected them to become this season.

That shift is now reflected in the markets.

Eastern Conference Champion Probabilities

Kalsh

New York has jumped 17% in Kalshi’s Eastern Conference Champion market and now trails Boston by just five percentage points.

If the Celtics win Game 7 against the Sixers, Boston will see their number rise. However, the team’s inability to adapt when they aren’t draining three pointers has to be discouraging for Celtic fans. And if Philadelphia pulls off the miraculous upset, the Knicks would instantly become the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2026 NBA Finals. While they likely wouldn’t have much of a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, it would still be a massive accomplishment.

All eyes now turn to TD Garden on Saturday night, where the Celtics and 76ers will decide the shape of the Eastern Conference bracket.

But one thing is already clear: regardless of who advances, the Knicks are heading into Round 2 with all the confidence in the world.

After dismantling Atlanta by 51 points in a closeout game, New York suddenly looks like a team nobody in the East wants to face.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Friday, May 1, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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