Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2: Kalshi Market Gives Denver 72% Chance to Take 2-0 Series Lead Tonight

The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 on Saturday, 116-105, in a physical, foul-heavy opener that featured 42 combined fouls, multiple technical fouls, and Nikola Jokic playing through a bloody nose. Jamal Murray scored 30 points, went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free throw line, and Jokic finished with a triple-double. Denver trailed by 10 after the first quarter and had Aaron Gordon sitting with three early fouls. They won by 11. Now Game 2 tips tonight at 10:30 p.m. at Ball Arena, and the Kalshi prediction market has had a firm read on this one all week.

With over $440,000 in volume traded on the game 2 winner market since April 15, the market has had plenty of time and engagement to shift. It has not. Here is what it is currently pricing in and what the underlying dynamics actually support.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Denver Nuggets | 72% Chance

Denver's market position reflects something beyond just winning Game 1. The Nuggets had success against the Timberwolves during the regular season, going 3-1 against them already. This series is an extension of what they have done up to this point. That is a narrow margin, but it is a consistent one against the same opponent. They'll look to continue that success to finish off this series.

What the market also appears to be pricing in is health. Denver spent large portions of this season shorthanded and still finished as the three seed. Christian Braun held Anthony Edwards to 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting in Game 1. Gordon, despite the foul trouble, finished with 17 points. Murray was virtually automatic at the line. At Yes going at 72% on Kalshi, the market is not saying Denver is automatic. It is saying the structural advantages are real and consistent enough to lean heavily toward the home team in a must-respond spot.

Every trade in this market carries the possibility of loss. A 72% probability means the market still sees uncertainty here.

Minnesota Timberwolves | 28% Chance

Minnesota's case is not built on desperation. It is built on Anthony Edwards. He finished Game 1 with 22 points and seven assists, becoming the franchise's all-time career postseason assists leader, and he did it on a sore right knee that kept him out of 11 of the final 14 regular season games. A healthier Edwards tonight changes the probability considerably.

Coach Chris Finch said after the loss that his team needs to make smarter, more composed decisions. That kind of self-assessment from an experienced coach suggests the adjustments are identified. Donte DiVincenzo hit four threes in Game 1. Minnesota is not a team running out of answers. They are a team that has reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

At 28% Yes, the market is offering a meaningful return for anyone who believes Minnesota can take this game. That return comes with equally meaningful downside. The 28% probability reflects real competitiveness, not a blowout setup, but it still means the market expects Denver to win this game the majority of the time.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Market Angle

The most telling detail about this Kalshi market is what has not happened. A full week of news, including Game 1 playing out, injury updates, and coaching adjustments, has produced almost no movement in the line. Denver opened as a heavy favorite and remains one. That stability in a market with over $440,000 in volume suggests traders who looked at both sides came to the same conclusion at a high rate.

The Timberwolves are built for a long series. Their experience, their star power in Edwards, and their defensive identity make them a genuine threat to Denver across seven games. The market is not dismissing that. It is simply saying that tonight, in Denver, with the Nuggets healthy and operating on a blueprint that already worked once, the probability tilts clearly in one direction.

Whether that holds over the course of a full series is a different question entirely.

The market had every reason to shift this week. It chose not to. Sometimes that is the most important signal of all.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 20, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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