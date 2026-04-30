Prediction Markets Favor Knicks Despite the Atlanta Hawks’ Home Court Advantage in Game 6

The last time these two teams played in Atlanta, the Knicks won by double digits. The time before that, the Hawks squeaked out a win by one. Every Knicks win in this series has been by double digits. Every Hawks win has come down to the final possession. That pattern alone tells you something about the nature of this matchup, and the Kalshi prediction market for Game 6 is reflecting exactly that kind of tension.

With over $831,000 in trading volume already attached to this Game 6: Knicks vs. Hawks contract, the market is treating tonight's game at State Farm Arena as very much a live situation. New York is favored, but not by the kind of margin that suggests bettors have written Atlanta off. The Knicks carry a 3-2 series lead and the chance to close things out tonight. The Hawks carry home court and a track record of making teams uncomfortable in Atlanta.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks | Kalshi Game 6 Market

Kalshi

New York Knicks | 56% Chance

Jalen Brunson's 39-point performance in Game 5 was the kind of response that market traders tend to reward, and the Knicks moving to 56% reflects the confidence that comes from watching him recapture his form at the right time. Brunson had been inconsistent for stretches of this series before that outing, and the Knicks' three wins have all come in convincing fashion. The blowout nature of those victories suggests New York has the better team when things are clicking.

OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns both contributed double-doubles in Game 5, which is the version of this Knicks roster that is hard to beat. The depth is also real. Miles McBride off the bench has been a factor, and New York's defensive versatility with Anunoby and Mikal Bridges gives them answers for most of what Atlanta throws out.

The road record is worth noting. New York went 22-19 away from Madison Square Garden this season, a number that doesn't exactly scream road warriors. Closing out a series on the road is a different kind of task than playing loose with nothing to lose, and the Knicks have not always looked comfortable in hostile environments this year.

Atlanta Hawks | 44% Chance

Forty-four percent for a team playing at home with two wins already in the bank is not a concession. Traders are not done with Atlanta, and for good reason. The Hawks put up 67 combined points from Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Game 5 on 55% shooting, which tells you the offense does not actually run through McCollum. It just needs him to be functional. Six points in a playoff game is not functional. If he finds anything close to his normal level tonight, Atlanta's supporting cast becomes significantly more dangerous.

The home crowd at State Farm Arena is not a footnote. Atlanta has a way of making close games feel very different from what the Knicks would like, and their pace-pushing style creates problems for a New York team that ranked 25th in pace this season. The Hawks were fifth. If they can get into the open floor early, this game could look nothing like Game 5.

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Market Read

The $831,000 in trading volume speaks to how seriously the market is taking this game. This is not a contract where traders have already moved on mentally to the second round. The 56/44 split is honest. It acknowledges that New York has the better team and is one win from advancing while also acknowledging that a one-point loss in Atlanta is only a few days in the rearview mirror.

Brunson being back to himself is the most important variable. When he is operating at that level, the Knicks have enough around him. When he is not, Atlanta's defense has shown it can make things difficult for New York's offense. The market is essentially asking you to decide how much trust you put in Game 5 Brunson versus the version of Atlanta that wins by staying close and making the final five minutes uncomfortable for everyone.

The pattern in this series has been simple: when the Knicks control pace and tempo, they win by a lot. When the Hawks dictate the terms, they find a way to steal it in the final minute. Tonight, State Farm Arena gets to play its part.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 29, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

More Prediction Market News On SI