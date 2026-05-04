Spurs-Timberwolves Game 1 is Shaping up to be Lopsided on Prediction Markets

Minnesota earned its way into this series the hard way. The Timberwolves closed out Denver in six games without Anthony Edwards or Donte DiVincenzo for the final stretch, leaning on defense and Julius Randle to get the job done. That speaks to what this roster is made of. But closing out a Nuggets team missing its footing is a different assignment than walking into Frost Bank Center against a 62-20 Spurs squad that went 32-8 at home this season.

Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee injury. DiVincenzo is done for the postseason after tearing his Achilles. Ayo Dosunmu is also in doubt. The Timberwolves have been here before, playing short-handed and finding a way, but this matchup asks more of them than Denver did. The market for tonights game is sitting at $4 million in trading volume, reflects that reality without much hesitation.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs | 80% Chance

San Antonio is at 80% and the volume behind it suggests traders are not second-guessing themselves. The Spurs are at home, healthy, and built around a player who does not have a clean answer on the other end of the floor.

Wembanyama put up 34 points per game against Minnesota in two regular season meetings and shot better than 50% from three in the first round against Portland. De'Aaron Fox is running point, Stephon Castle has been solid in a complementary role, and the home crowd at Frost Bank Center has been one of the more electric atmospheres in the league this season. The Spurs have not just been good this year. They have been dominant in a way that does not invite a lot of doubt headed into the playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves | 20% Chance

Twenty percent is not nothing. The Timberwolves just proved they can function without their best players, and their defense is legitimately good. Rudy Gobert anchors the interior, Jaden McDaniels is one of the better wing defenders in the conference, and Chris Finch has shown he can game-plan under pressure.

The issue is that Gobert has not seen a center like Wembanyama. The combination of size and shooting range makes him almost impossible to scheme around completely, because every decision comes with a downside. If you sag off him to help on drives, he shoots over you. If you shade toward him early, Fox and Castle find open looks. Minnesota needs Edwards healthy and producing quickly to have any shot at flipping this market, and right now that is far from certain.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) celebrates making a shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Market Read

$4 million in volume with San Antonio sitting at 80% means this is not a market waiting for a reason to move. Traders have looked at the injury news, the home-court edge, the Wembanyama matchup problem, and the Spurs' record, and landed somewhere comfortable.

That said, the 20% on Minnesota does not exist for nothing. If Edwards is available and finds his legs early, if Gobert can make Wembanyama work harder than expected on the glass, if Minnesota's defense holds San Antonio under 110 points, things get interesting fast. These markets move quickly when games tip off and information changes. The current number reflects what we know heading into Game 1. What happens in the first quarter could shift all of it.

The Timberwolves have shown they are harder to put away than most teams this postseason. Getting that job done in San Antonio, without a full roster, against the player who may be the most difficult individual matchup in the entire conference, is a different thing entirely.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 4, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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