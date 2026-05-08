Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Market Reveals How Kalshi Traders Feel Amid Anthony Edwards’ Questionable Tag

After splitting the first two games in San Antonio, this Western Conference second-round series heads to Minneapolis with more questions than answers. Minnesota took Game 1 in a close one before the Spurs blew the doors off in Game 2, 133-95. Minnesota won't forget that blowout, and playing in front of a home crowd Friday night figures to bring a different energy out of the Timberwolves. Still, none of that is moving Kalshi traders off San Antonio.

The Game 3 market has drawn over $1.73 million in volume, which signals real engagement and conviction. That kind of money flowing into a single playoff game doesn't just happen by accident. Traders have watched this series, digested the tape, and they like what they see from the Spurs.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Game 3 | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs | 65% Chance

Victor Wembanyama has been the story of this series and, frankly, the story of the NBA this season. His ability to affect the game in ways that don't always show up in a single box score line is what makes him difficult to game-plan against.

San Antonio took out Portland in five games before dispatching Minnesota in Game 2 by 38 points. That kind of momentum has put traders firmly in the Spurs' corner. At 66 cents per share, the market is pricing San Antonio as a clear favorite, not a coin flip.

The Spurs have handled adversity well all postseason. Losing Game 1 to Minnesota didn't rattle them. Coming out and erasing any doubt with that dominant Game 2 response says something about how this team is wired.

Minnesota Timberwolves | 35% Chance

Anthony Edwards plays his best basketball in front of Target Center, and that cannot be discounted. Minnesota upset Denver in the first round and has shown throughout this season it can compete with anyone on any given night.

The Timberwolves are listed as the sixth seed, but this roster is not built like a six seed. Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and the supporting pieces around them have enough to make things uncomfortable for San Antonio.

The question is whether Minnesota can clean up what got them blown out in Game 2. A 38-point loss in a playoff series is jarring, and the response in a home game tells you everything about a team's character. Traders at 35 cents a share are essentially saying they believe in the upset potential without fully buying into it.

The Market Read

Kalshi's numbers don't lie about where confidence sits heading into tonight. The $1.73 million in volume says this Game 3 Winner market has been tested, and San Antonio has held a consistent edge across the entire betting window. The line barely moved in the days leading into tonight, which means traders aren't second-guessing themselves. That kind of market stability usually reflects a solid read on the matchup rather than noise.

What makes the 35% on Minnesota interesting, though, is that it isn't trivial. Nearly one in three traders thinks the Timberwolves can steal this game at home. In a series this tight, a Game 3 win for Minnesota would flip the psychological dynamic entirely. The Spurs are the favorite, but the market hasn't closed the door on the Wolves.

Home court matters, Anthony Edwards knows how to rise to the moment, and 35% is not a number you dismiss lightly.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 8, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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