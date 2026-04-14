The NBA Play-In Is Here: Kalshi Gives Charlotte the Edge Over a Miami Team Built for This Moment

Kalshi's market for tonight's 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game has Charlotte at 67% implied probability, and Miami at 33%. The $1 million in volume represents early engagement from participants who have watched both of these teams all season. That Charlotte number reflects a real belief they have what it takes this season to matchup against some of the top teams in the league.

Charlotte Hornets Vs. Miami Heat Market on Kalshi

Kalshi

Charlotte Hornets: 67%

The Hornets have struggled in the recent seasons, and Charlotte started the season 4-14 before turning it around and managing to clinch their first winning season since 2022. That turnaround is really the entire story of this Hornets team. Between January and February they ran off a nine-game winning streak, their longest in almost three decades. A team that rebuilt itself mid-season at that pace and sustains it long enough to earn a home play-in game is a team worth taking seriously.

The home floor matters in a single-elimination game. Charlotte gets the crowd, the familiar environment. In a single elimination environment like tonight's game, that is huge. A loss tonight is going to end someone's season.

The market's 67% is well earned. Charlotte got to this position through consistent winning over the back half of the season, not through a favorable schedule or statistical luck. The concern is that home court and regular season form have a complicated relationship with single-elimination basketball, and Charlotte has not been in this kind of game before. There is no recent experience in similar situations to draw on.

Miami Heat: 33%

Miami fell from a top-6 contender to the 10-seed over the final stretch of the season. That collapse is real, and the 33% implied probability reflects it accurately. What the market is also pricing, though perhaps not fully, is that this organization has been here before.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. closed the regular season as a sixth-man award candidate, scoring 64 points over Miami's final three games while shooting efficiently from both the floor and behind the arc. Bam Adebayo finished with double-doubles in 10 of his final 13 games and recorded 35 on the season. These are not players running on fumes. These are players who peaked at the right moment.

The injury picture complicates things. Tyler Herro dealt with a foot injury late in the regular season. While Nikola Jovic dealt with an ankle injury that sidelined him for multiple games, and has sidelined him for tonight's game as well. A Miami team at full health is a different team than one navigating a roster with multiple question marks. The 33% price reflects both realities, the talent and the uncertainty surrounding it.

What Miami does have is a coaching staff that has managed high-stakes single-game situations before, and a locker room that has not forgotten how to respond when the margin for error disappears entirely.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms-up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

What the Market Is Telling You

The 67-33 split is a clean read on what the regular season produced. Charlotte played better basketball over more games and earned the right to host this game. That matters. In a single-elimination format, it matters even more than it would in a series.

The counterargument lives in the 33%. A healthy Miami team with Adebayo and Jaquez both clicking is capable of winning in Charlotte. The market knows that, which is why they are not priced lower. The Heat's end-of-season form, the injury concerns aside, suggests a team that found something late and is carrying it into today's game.

Charlotte is the right team to be favored here. Whether the regular season advantage survives contact with a Miami organization that has built its identity around exactly this kind of moment is the question the market cannot fully answer ahead of tip-off.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 14, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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