Wembanyama and the Spurs Can Close It Out Tonight Against the Timberwolves in Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs are one win away from the Western Conference Finals. They lead this series 3-2 after a 126-97 blowout in Game 5, they tip off tonight in Minneapolis at 9:30 ET, and Kalshi has logged $2,672,990 in volume with the market firmly behind San Antonio. The Spurs sit at 66%, the Timberwolves at 34%. The market has moved two ticks toward San Antonio since contracts opened, the largest directional move across tonight's two playoff games.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs | 66% Chance

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20 points and 13.2 rebounds through five games and has looked increasingly comfortable as this series has gone on. He went for 19 points and 15 rebounds in Game 5, the Spurs won by 29, and the Timberwolves had no answers.

San Antonio is 7-3 in these playoffs and has outscored Minnesota by an average of 13.4 points per game across the three wins in this series. They are deeper, longer, and more physical than what Minnesota has been able to handle consistently.

The Spurs have also had their wobbles, which is worth understanding. The three losses in these playoffs came when Wembanyama was out for concussion protocol, when he went cold from three in the series opener, and when he was ejected early in Game 4. When Wembanyama plays a full game healthy and engaged, this team wins. Tonight he should be both.

Minnesota has also been getting blown out in the first quarter. The Timberwolves have trailed after the opening 12 minutes in all five games by margins of seven, seven, fifteen, six, and fifteen points. Fixing that in an elimination game against Wembanyama is a tall order.

Minnesota Timberwolves | 34% Chance

Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.6 points this series and is the one player on the floor capable of shifting momentum quickly enough to make the 34% feel earned. Chris Finch's staff has identified the slow starts as the core problem, and there are lineup adjustments being considered, including starting Naz Reid to change the early-game dynamic against Wembanyama. Whether those changes work in practice is the question the first quarter will answer.

The broader issue for Minnesota is that the margin for error is essentially zero. Wembanyama has to have an off night, Edwards has to have a great one, and the Wolves have to stay disciplined to a game plan they have consistently strayed from across the first five games. That is a lot of things that have to go right at once.

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) grabs San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Market Angle

The 66-34 split in the Spurs vs Timberwolves Game 6 market is the most lopsided of tonight's two playoff markets, and for good reason. San Antonio is the better team right now, they are healthy, and they have the best player in the series by a considerable margin.

The market moving two more ticks toward the Spurs today reflects a trading community that has watched Minnesota get outplayed for most the previous five games and is not convinced the Wolves can reverse it when it matters most.

The 34% is real though. Target Center is loud in elimination games, Edwards is capable of carrying this team to a win by himself, and Minnesota's history in this situation is relevant. The market is not handing San Antonio anything, it is just making the honest call on where the weight of the evidence sits heading into tonight.

Wembanyama has a chance to send this Spurs team to the Western Conference Finals tonight, and the market says he probably will.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 15, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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