What Kalshi Says Happens Next in Wolves-Spurs Game 5 as Wembanyama Makes Triumphant Return

Four games into this Western Conference Semifinal, the Spurs have done enough to convince Kalshi traders that this series is theirs to win. San Antonio played well throughout the regular season at 62-20, earned the second seed in the West, and has turned Frost Bank Center into a problem for visiting teams. Minnesota showed up at 49-33, finished sixth in the West, and has battled the entire series trying to solve a Spurs team that just keeps finding ways to win.

The series sits at 2-2, but that symmetry is a little misleading. The market is not treating this like a coin flip. Nearly $5 million has been traded on Game 5 already, and the direction of that money tells a pretty direct story about where confidence is sitting heading into tonight.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs | 77% Chance

The Spurs are sitting at 77% on Kalshi, and that number has barely moved. When a playoff market holds that still, it usually means the people putting money behind it feel good about the story they are telling.

The case for San Antonio starts with the basics. They are playing at home, where they went 32-8 during the regular season. Victor Wembanyama has turned into one of the hardest defensive matchups in this entire NBA, and the Spurs have shown enough offensive range in this series to not be predictable. ESPN Analytics has them at 77.1%, which lines up almost exactly with what the market is pricing.

There is also the spread layer to consider. Kalshi has San Antonio winning by more than 10.5 points at 48%, meaning close to half the market thinks this could end up a comfortable margin rather than a tight finish. That is a telling signal.

Minnesota Timberwolves | 23% Chance

Minnesota checks in at 23% and that number has not moved much in their direction either. Their 23-18 road record from the regular season gives you a rough ceiling for what to expect away from Target Center, and tonight they need to exceed it significantly.

Anthony Edwards is the reason this team has any shot at all. When the offense flows through him and he is locked in, Minnesota has shown it can hang with anyone. The issue is San Antonio's defense has been disciplined enough in this series to make him work for everything, and a 23% market price is an honest reflection of how difficult a task that is in an elimination setting on the road.

The Market Read

Close to $5 million in volume in the Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 5 market and barely any drift toward Minnesota. That is the market saying it is not expecting a surprise tonight. For the Timberwolves to flip this narrative, they would need to play their best on the road in a building where the Spurs have been nearly impossible to beat.

San Antonio has looked like the better team most of this series. The market agrees, and tonight in Texas, the Spurs have a chance to prove it.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 12, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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