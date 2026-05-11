When Is OG Anunoby Coming Back for the Red Hot Knicks?

The Knicks are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals, and one of their most important players is still in the training room. OG Anunoby strained his right hamstring late in Game 2 against Philadelphia and has not played since. New York swept the series anyway, but the conversation heading into the next round centers on when, not if, he gets back.

Anunoby was posting some of the most efficient two-way numbers in the postseason before the injury. 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, 61.9 percent from the field. The Knicks are a good enough team without him. But they are a different team with him.

OG Anunoby Next Game Played | Kalshi Market

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Before May 18 | 45% Chance

This contract has dropped 19 points since it opened, and sitting at 45%, the market is treating his return before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals as a toss-up. Coach Mike Brown has kept the messaging vague throughout, saying the decision belongs entirely to the medical staff. That kind of language does not typically signal good news is on the way.

It is also worth noting that Anunoby missed four straight games with a left hamstring strain at this same stage of the 2024 playoffs. The injury history is relevant context for anyone watching this market.

Before June 20 | 95% Chance

The longer-dated contract tells a more straightforward story. At 95%, the market is not treating this as a serious injury. The June 20 window covers the entire remainder of the postseason, and traders are pricing in a return at some point, just not necessarily an immediate one.

The Knicks are the current market favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2026 NBA Finals. If the market is correct, that would give Anunoby the best chance of returning.

The Market Angle

The 19-point drop on the May 18 contract is the most telling number here. That kind of movement reflects real information, whether that is continued silence from the injury report or the simple reality of hamstring recovery timelines at this level of competition.

The OG Anunoby Return market appears to be building in a scenario where the Knicks open the East Finals shorthanded. New York has the depth to compete either way, but Anunoby's impact on both ends of the floor is not something that gets replaced by committee.

The Knicks proved they can win without him. Whether that holds through a conference finals is a different question entirely.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 11, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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