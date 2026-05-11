Where Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Next?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has finally hit its tipping point. The Bucks are officially open for business, the June 23 draft deadline is circled on every front office calendar, and Kalshi traders are already moving contracts. Here is what the market looks like right now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Orlando Magic | 21% Chance

Orlando is the market leader, surging eight points to sit at 21%, and the move is not hard to explain. The Magic have front office ties to both Milwaukee and Giannis personally, and the fit is more interesting than it gets credit for.

Paolo Banchero gives Orlando a young cornerstone to build around, and adding a two-time MVP to that core would immediately make them one of the more dangerous teams in the East.

The knock on Orlando has always been shooting, it is a real concern, and Giannis does not solve it. But he upgrades just about everything else, and insiders have noted the Magic's interest is real, not just smokescreen.

Boston Celtics | 19% Chance

Boston leads the board at 19%, though the contract has slipped six points recently, a sign traders are pricing in the difficulty of building a workable package. Any deal would almost certainly center on Jaylen Brown, and while Giannis has openly praised Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, reports suggest he may not be sold on Boston as a destination. The Celtics are a frontrunner, but not a comfortable one.

Stays with Milwaukee or Retires | 18% Chance

The Bucks are down seven points and still sitting at 18%, which tells you traders believe a trade gets done but are not ready to fully rule out a reunion. Giannis has never formally demanded a trade, and a four-year, $275 million extension is sitting on the table. A 32-50 season and a mid-March shutdown due to a knee injury have done real damage to that relationship, but the contract has not cratered. It is a contract worth watching.

The Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA draft, sources told @ShamsCharania.



Get breaking news alerts from Shams Charania through the ESPN App: https://t.co/WWFlzDm2p1 pic.twitter.com/DsjkoeiIkA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2026

Cleveland Cavaliers | 16% Chance

The biggest mover on the board, up 12 points. Cleveland already approached Milwaukee at the deadline and walked when the Bucks asked for Evan Mobley plus full draft capital. The price drops as summer goes on, and the fit is hard to argue with. Giannis has made clear he wants to stay in the East and compete for a title. The Cavaliers check both those boxes, and traders are starting to reflect that.

New York Knicks | 15% Chance

New York has been Giannis's reported preferred destination longer than any other team, and six straight playoff wins have only added to the appeal. The contract is up six points. The one complication: if the Knicks keep winning, they have less reason to shake things up. This market moves with every New York series result.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) waves towards fans following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Miami Heat | 13% Chance

Up five points and worth a look. There have been consistent rumblings that Giannis would be open to Miami, the tax situation is real, and Pat Riley does not need much of an invitation. The Heat's trade package is the limiting factor, Milwaukee will want premium assets, and South Beach may not be able to match what Cleveland or New York puts on the table.

The Market Read

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team market is going crazy right now with this recent news.

The "stays or retires" contract dropping seven points is the clearest signal the market has sent, traders think a trade is going to happen. Orlando leads but is nowhere near a for sure thing. Cleveland is climbing fast. New York is the wildcard that depends entirely on how deep the Knicks run. The June 23 deadline is coming up quickly, and the contracts will keep moving until a deal is done.

The Bucks have their price. The league has its offers. Now it comes down to where Giannis wants to go.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 11, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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