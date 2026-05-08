A $22 Billion Valuation Makes Kalshi the Most Valuable Name in Sports Markets

Kalshi closed a $1 billion Series F this week at a $22 billion valuation. Coatue led the round. Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, Morgan Stanley, and ARK Invest all came along. That is not a roster of people making bets on hope. These are institutions that move slowly, do their homework, and write large checks when they believe a market is about to get much bigger.

For comparison, DraftKings, one of the most recognized names in American sports wagering, carries a market cap of roughly $11 billion right now. Kalshi, a private company that did not exist a decade ago, is valued at twice that.

Kalshi vs. The Field | The Market So Far

The numbers behind this raise go beyond the headline valuation. Annualized trading volume on Kalshi has more than tripled over the past six months, climbing from $52 billion to $178 billion. Institutional trading volume alone jumped 800 percent in that same window. Two million people now trade on the platform every month, and Kalshi says it accounts for over 90 percent of U.S. prediction market activity.

Those are not vanity metrics. When institutional money starts moving at that pace, it tends to pull retail attention with it.

Where Sports Fits In | 90% of the Action

Here is the part that matters specifically for sports fans: roughly 90 percent of what happens on Kalshi is tied to sports. Championship markets, player props, game outcomes. The platform has essentially built its entire identity on sports trading, which makes this fundraise less of a tech story and more of a sports industry story. The money flowing into Kalshi is money that believes sports engagement is changing, and that fans who used to just argue about games will increasingly put something real behind those arguments.

That shift is already underway. The growth in volume is not coming from people trading on obscure political outcomes. It is coming from the same audience that watches games on Sunday and has opinions about who wins.

The Valuation Picture | Twice the Size of DraftKings

A $22 billion private valuation next to an $11 billion publicly traded competitor tells you something about where institutional money thinks the ceiling is. DraftKings has revenue, brand recognition, and years of infrastructure. Kalshi has momentum, regulatory footing after a lengthy CFTC fight it ultimately won, and now, a war chest to accelerate.

The gap between those two valuations is not a knock on DraftKings. It reflects a belief that prediction markets are operating under a different set of rules, with a different growth trajectory, and that Kalshi is positioned at the front of that line.

The Market Read

Every major funding round eventually has a moment of truth. For Kalshi, it comes when all this capital has to translate into something durable. They have the investors, the volume, and the regulatory clarity. The next question is whether the sports audience continues to grow alongside it or plateaus.

Given that 90 percent of their volume is already sports-driven, the answer to that question probably lives somewhere between the next NFL season and whatever the NBA playoffs produce in trading activity.

The billion dollars is already in the bank. Now the interesting part starts. Kalshi just put every competitor on notice.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 8, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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