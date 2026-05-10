A Record $52 Million Traded on Kalshi for Strickland vs Chimaev and the Chart Says Everything

Fifty-two million dollars. That is how much traded on Kalshi's UFC 328 market Saturday night in Newark, a figure that stands as the largest single-fight handle in the platform's MMA history. The number alone is a story. What makes it remarkable is what happened to every dollar of it when Sean Strickland dethroned undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to reclaim the UFC middleweight title.

The Kalshi chart that went viral immediately after the fight, already at 16,000 shares, is a round-by-round document of one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. Chimaev opened at 82 cents per share. Strickland was at 19 cents. By the time the referee raised Strickland's hand, it was Strickland 99%, Chimaev 1%.

Chimaev vs. Strickland | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Sean Strickland | 19% Pre-Fight

Strickland's 19-cent opening price reflected the consensus view. Chimaev was 15-0 and coming off a historically dominant title win over Dricus du Plessis, landing 12 takedowns and controlling the canvas for 22 of 25 minutes. The $52 million market was aligned with that read heading into the night.

What no scorecard captures is the exact moment the market changed its mind. Strickland's line holds near the floor early, then climbs steadily through the middle rounds as live traders started pricing in what they were watching. The crossover point, where Strickland's probability overtook Chimaev's, came well before the judges announced their scores. The $52 million got there first.

Khamzat Chimaev | 82% Pre-Fight

Chimaev's 82-cent opening was easy to justify. An unbeaten record, elite wrestling, and a title win that looked surgical. The market gave Strickland roughly a one-in-five shot, which was actually more generous than most public analysis was being.

What 82 cents did not fully price in was Strickland's defensive wrestling improvements. Every time Chimaev shot and Strickland scrambled free, the red line on that chart dropped a little more. By the championship rounds the market had already made its call.

The Market Read

The $52 million needs context to land properly. UFC was generating roughly $3 million per day across its entire fight slate on Kalshi just weeks ago. One fight did more than 17 times that in a single night. The 2026 Masters drew $545 million and the Super Bowl topped $500 million across all contracts. A single UFC title fight doing $52 million puts MMA in a different conversation on this platform.

The live element is what separates Kalshi from a traditional sportsbook line. A moneyline bet locks in at the moment you place it. On Kalshi, the price moves with the action, and every shift in collective sentiment gets recorded. That chart circulating online is essentially a visual replay of the fight, round by round, in market form.

For traditional sportsbooks, the night was a different kind of painful. With Chimaev priced between -500 and -590, books needed heavy favorite-side volume to stay balanced. They did not get it. On DraftKings, 63 percent of the handle landed on Strickland at +380, meaning the majority of dollars were on the side that paid out at nearly four to one.

Fifty-two million dollars moved round by round through one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history, and every cent of it settled on Sean Strickland.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced reflects Kalshi contract prices as of May 9, 2026. Prices shift continuously. Verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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