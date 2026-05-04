Congress Is Coming for Sports Betting and Prediction Markets Have a Seat at the Table

The sports betting industry has run largely without federal guardrails since the Supreme Court cleared the path in 2018. In eight years, it has grown into a $165 billion market operating across 39 states and the District of Columbia. Prediction markets like Kalshi have built a fast-growing foothold in that window. Now Congress is paying attention, and the industry should welcome it.

On May 20th, the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy convenes a hearing titled "No Sure Bets: Protecting Sports Integrity in America." Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is chairing.

The witness list tells the story: former Congressman Patrick McHenry will represent the Coalition for Prediction Markets, sitting alongside the CEO of the American Gaming Association and a pair of integrity and compliance specialists. That is not a panel assembled to bury prediction markets. That is a panel assembled to have a real conversation about where the industry goes next.

The Integrity Problem Is Real, and Prediction Markets Did Not Create It

The Commerce Committee's announcement cited match-fixing cases and insider information abuse across the NBA, MLB, UFC, MLS, and NCAA as the primary driver for the hearing. Senator Ted Cruz framed it simply: fans should not have to wonder if a missed buzzer-beater or a dropped touchdown pass was intentional. That concern is legitimate, and it predates prediction markets by decades.

Traditional sportsbooks have processed enormous volume on sports outcomes for years. The corruption cases Congress is reacting to grew in that environment, not in the relatively new, exchange-based model that platforms like Kalshi operate under. The hearing groups both together under an integrity umbrella, but the underlying mechanics are meaningfully different, and that distinction gives prediction markets a strong argument to make in Washington.

What Prediction Markets Are and Why the Model Holds Up

Kalshi and similar platforms do not operate like a sportsbook. There is no house taking the other side of a trade. Users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes, with prices that shift based on what participants collectively believe is likely to happen. It is closer in structure to a financial exchange than a betting window, and that is not marketing language. It is a functional distinction with regulatory and integrity implications.

Because prices on prediction markets are set by participant consensus rather than a single book, manipulating them would require moving an entire market, not just influencing one line. That structure is more resistant to the kind of targeted insider exploitation that has plagued traditional sportsbooks. The industry has a credible case to make, and May 20th is the moment to make it.

A Seat at the Table Is the Win

A Congressional hearing is not legislation. Nothing enforceable comes out of May 20th on its own. But the inclusion of a dedicated prediction market representative in the witness lineup is itself significant. These platforms are being treated as a legitimate part of the financial and sports landscape, not as a loophole to be closed or a nuisance to be tolerated.

The most realistic outcome of a productive hearing is a push for clearer data-sharing standards between platforms and sports leagues, stronger age-verification requirements, and a more defined federal framework for how prediction markets are classified and overseen. None of that is bad for an industry that has operated in regulatory ambiguity since its inception. Clarity, even when it comes with new obligations, is better than uncertainty.

Kalshi has spent years making the argument that prediction markets serve a legitimate public function: generating real-time, crowd-sourced probability estimates on outcomes that matter to people. Congress is now close to agreeing that the conversation is worth having. That is not a threat to the industry. That is the industry growing up.

The hearing is May 20th. The real test is whether the people in that room walk out treating prediction markets as a serious financial product rather than a rebranded sportsbook. The groundwork has been laid. Now it gets argued.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 4, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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