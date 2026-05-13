Here's what the Kalshi Traders are Saying About Who Will Lead the PGA Championship After Round 1

The 2026 PGA Championship is here, and Kalshi's prediction markets are already moving. The end-of-round-one leaderboard market has pulled in over $3.3 million in volume before a single shot has been hit at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. In a 156-man field, first-round leader markets are always going to be distributed. What matters is where the money is concentrating and where it's quietly walking away.

PGA Championship End of Round 1 Leader | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler | 5.3%

Scheffler is the favorite, as he almost always is. His 5.3% price has slipped 1.1% in recent trading, but he still sits at the top of the board. He has been in contention every week, he's the most consistent ball-striker on tour, and Aronimink's classic Donald Ross design rewards precision and patience. Both of those describe Scheffler's game pretty well.

That said, 5.3% is not a lock. It's the highest number in the field, but it still says there's a 95% chance he won't be leading Thursday evening.

The defending champion will look to take home another Wanamaker trophy this week. That starts with a strong Thursday round.

Rory McIlroy | 4.4%

McIlroy's 4.4% is the most compelling number on the board given where his season stands. He completed the career Grand Slam, and won twice in a row at Augusta. Now he arrives at Aronimink with momentum that very few players in PGA history have carried into a major. The market has noticed. His price has come down 0.6 cents, which likely reflects normal diffusion across the field rather than any real concern about his form.

He comes out aggressive in major championship first rounds. That either puts him on the leaderboard or costs him strokes he spends the weekend chasing. Given everything happening in his 2026 season, the former feels more likely.

Xander Schauffele | 3.1%

The 2024 champion sits at 3.1%, down 0.3 cents. Schauffele is a first-round scorer who gets comfortable fast in major settings. His ball-striking has been sharp enough this season to make a low Thursday number a real possibility. The dip in his contract is minor and probably just reflects the market spreading across a wide field rather than any loss of confidence in him specifically.

Bryson DeChambeau | 2.8%

DeChambeau's number has held steady at 2.8%, no movement in either direction. The US Open champion attacks a golf course differently than anyone else in this field. Aronimink has the length to let him do that. When Bryson is on with the driver, he reshapes how a layout plays entirely. The market is treating him as a steady threat without elevating him into the top tier, which is a fair place to have him.

May 12, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Bryson DeChambeau on the putting range during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Rickie Fowler | 1.8%

Fowler has gained 0.3 cents to sit at 1.8%. In a market this spread out, that kind of move gets noticed. He hasn't won a major, and that narrative follows him everywhere. But he's been solid this season, coming off 3 straight top ten finishes. There’s clearly some money coming his way as the week begins. He is worth keeping an eye on.

The Market Read

Over $3.3 million traded on the PGA Championship First Round Leader market and no clear consensus. Scheffler at 5.3% is the right name at the top, but even he has the market against him most of the time. McIlroy's 4.4% is the number that stands out most given the context of his season. DeChambeau and Schauffele are close enough behind to matter, and Fowler's small gain suggests he hasn't been forgotten.

Aronimink will produce surprises. It always does. The market is simply telling you it has no idea who specifically will benefit from them.

With $3.3 million already in play and no strong consensus in sight, Aronimink may be the most open first-round leader market the PGA Championship has seen in years.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 13, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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