How to Trade on Kalshi for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National This Week

The Blue Monster hasn't hosted a PGA Tour event in a decade, but it hasn't gotten any easier. When the Cadillac Championship tees off Thursday at Trump National Doral, the field will have to play 4 days of a course that has historically separated the game's best iron players from everyone else. On Kalshi, traders have already put more than $3.7 million to work on the Cadillac Championship Winner contract, a volume figure that reflects the signature event's status as one of the biggest non-major weeks on the calendar. Rory McIlroy, fresh off his Masters title, is sitting this one out. The door is open for another name to take home a massive payday with a win this weekend.

The market has a clear favorite. What's less clear is who fills the rest of the leaderboard.

Cadillac Championship Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler | 23% Chance to Win

Scheffler's contract has slipped eight points from its peak but remains the most expensive name on the board at 23 cents on the yes side. That number reflects both his talent and the inherent uncertainty of a 72-player no-cut event on a course where water is in play on the majority of holes.

The Blue Monster rewards players who can attack with their irons and limit their misses, and Scheffler's profile fits that description as well as anyone in the world right now. His 2026 season has been full of near-misses: a tie for 22nd at the Players, a final-round charge at Augusta that fell one shot short, a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage. The results have been frustrating relative to his talent level, but they also show that he has been in contention consistently. Kalshi traders appear to be pricing in the possibility that this week is where he finds himself holding the trophy at the end of the weekend again.

Cameron Young | 7% Chance to Win

Young sits second on the board at 7%, down 1.6 points. He is one of the longest hitters in the field and has shown enough iron play to make him a legitimate threat on a course that demands both. The concern, as it often is with Young, is converting that talent into a closing performance when the tournament is on the line.

The declining contract suggests traders are not particularly confident he bridges that gap this week. At 7 cents, the implied upside exists, but the directional movement tells a cautious story. This is a name that draws a little bit of skepticism given the current market share in comparison to recent performance.

Collin Morikawa | 4.1% Chance to Win

Morikawa is the one player in the top five whose contract has actually moved in the right direction, up 1.4 points to 4.1%. That upward movement is worth paying attention to. When a player's number rises while the rest of the board falls, it reflects conviction from traders adding to positions rather than simply holding them.

Apr 18, 2026; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Collin Morikawa hits his approach shot to 18 during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Doral's setup places a premium on approach play, particularly from distance, and Morikawa's iron game ranks among the best on tour. His profile fits this course better than almost anyone outside of Scheffler, and the market appears to be warming to that argument.

Russell Henley | 2.4% Chance to Win

Henley sits at 2.4% on Kalshi, down five points, which makes the contract look worse than his current form probably warrants. He has played some of the steadiest golf on tour over the past several weeks, quietly putting together a stretch of results that doesn't always show up in the headlines but has kept him near the top of several leaderboards.

What makes Henley interesting at Doral is his ball-striking consistency. He is not the longest player in the field, but he tends to find fairways and attack greens with a precision that suits a course where sloppy iron play gets punished quickly. The Blue Monster does not require you to overpower it. It requires you to think your way around it, and Henley is the kind of player who does exactly that.

The five-point drop in his contract is steep enough to raise an eyebrow. Whether that movement reflects genuine concern about his form or simply traders chasing bigger names at the top of the board is hard to say. At 2.8 cents on the yes side, there is room for the market to be wrong about him this week.

Jordan Spieth | 1.4% Chance to Win

Spieth checks in near the bottom of the notable names at 1.4%, down 1.7 points. He brings a short game and scrambling ability that can keep him afloat on a course that demands recovery, but the market has largely moved on from him as a realistic winner this week. His contract drifting lower is consistent with the broader trend of money consolidating at the top of the board.

More Names to Look Out For

Tommy Fleetwood | 2.8% Chance

Patrick Cantlay | 2.6% Chance

Hideki Matsuyama | 2.3% Chance

Adam Scott | 2% Chance

Justin Rose | 2% Chance

The Market Read

The dominant theme across Kalshi's Cadillac Championship contract is consolidation. Scheffler's number has softened slightly at the top but hasn't broken in any meaningful way, while nearly the entire rest of the field has seen their contracts slide. That pattern reflects a market growing more comfortable with the chalk, not less.

The exception is Morikawa, and it stands out precisely because it runs against the tide. Traders aren't just holding their position on him, they're adding. On a course historically won by elite iron players, that vote of confidence carries some weight.

Henley is worth a second look as well. A five-point decline in his contract during a stretch of strong play is the kind of divergence between market price and recent form that tends to be noticeable. Whether the market is right to discount him or simply hasn't caught up to his recent results is the question that makes his number interesting.

With over $3.7 million traded and the first round still a day away, the volume itself tells a story about how much attention this event has drawn. The inaugural Cadillac Championship has generated more market activity than most regular tour stops see from start to finish. By the time the Blue Monster's back nine comes into play Sunday afternoon, the field beneath Scheffler will have had 72 holes to make its case.

Scheffler has been knocking on the door all season. Doral has a history of opening it for the game's most complete players, and at 23 cents, the market believes this could finally be the week he walks through.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 28, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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