Kalshi Becomes Official Prediction Market Partner of the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden

Kalshi announced a multi-year partnership with Madison Square Garden on May 8, becoming the first prediction market platform to partner with the Garden. The deal includes naming rights to the sixth-floor concourse, which will be officially renamed the Kalshi Concourse. That concourse is the main hub of the building, where millions of fans move through every year for Knicks games, Rangers playoff runs, and concerts.

The partnership extends beyond the building itself. Kalshi will run advertising and branded content across MSG Networks, which holds regional broadcast rights for five New York-area professional teams and reaches the largest media market in the country.

Kalshi x MSG | The Partnership

The concourse entitlement comes with interactive digital activations on the floor, plus signage running from the Seventh Avenue marquee outside all the way into the venue bowl. The exposure is consistent across every event the Garden hosts, which ranks among the highest-grossing venues in the world by annual attendance.

The MSG Networks integration adds a media layer to the physical presence, putting Kalshi in front of the same audience that follows the Knicks and Rangers on a nightly basis through the postseason.

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Kalshi spent its early years navigating the legal and regulatory path that made prediction markets viable in the United States. Attaching the brand to MSG is a different kind of statement, one aimed at the millions of people who have never opened the app but will now walk past the Kalshi Concourse on the way to their seats.

Physical familiarity in a building people care about is not something you can manufacture through a digital campaign. The Garden carries a specific cultural weight in American sports, and this deal plants Kalshi inside it permanently.

The platform that helped legalize the market just decided the next step was putting its name where everyone can see it.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 11, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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