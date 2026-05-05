Kalshi Is Closing the Back Door on Underage Traders Using Their Platform

Kalshi has always operated under a straightforward age rule: 18 and older, no exceptions. Federal regulations through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission set that floor, and the platform has long required government-issued ID during account creation to enforce it. But as Kalshi has grown into one of the more mainstream corners of financial markets, so has an uncomfortable reality. Some users under 18 have been finding their way in anyways, and the company's standard verification process has not always been enough to stop them.

The company announced this week that it is taking meaningful steps to address that gap. These are not cosmetic tweaks. Kalshi's new approach targets the most common method underage users have used to get around the platform's existing controls, and it comes alongside a broader regulatory conversation that is pulling the entire prediction market industry into closer public scrutiny.

How Minors Were Getting Through | The Loophole Kalshi Is Closing

The core problem Kalshi identified is not that its age verification was broken. It is that determined underage users were borrowing their parents' or older siblings' identification to pass the Know Your Customer check.

Kalshi's standard KYC process asks users to submit a government-issued ID, which is the same approach used by banks and regulated brokerages. When an underage person submits a parent's driver's license, the system reads it as a legitimate adult account. It is not a flaw in the technology. It is a human workaround that the technology alone could not catch.

To close that gap, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour announced the company is now adding selfie verification to accounts, pairing the photo on file with the person actually logging in. The platform will also require Face ID by default where available and is adding two-factor authentication as a standard layer of security.

Mansour described the selfie check directly: if the face logging in does not match the verified ID holder, the account flags. A 15-year-old using a parent's license can clear a document scan. Clearing a live selfie check against a photo of that parent is a different story.

The Parental Portal | Giving Families a Window Into the Platform

Alongside the verification tightening, Kalshi is launching a dedicated portal for parents. The feature allows a parent to submit their own identification and check whether someone is using their account without authorization. Crucially, this portal is available even to people who do not have a Kalshi account themselves. A parent who has never traded on the platform can still run a check to see if their ID has been used to create one.

Kalshi is also introducing a transparency feature called Inner Circle, which allows users to give friends or family members view-only access to their trading activity. The feature does not give those family members any control, but it opens the door for parents of adult traders to stay informed if both parties choose that. The company framed it as an extension of accountability tools rather than a restriction.

The Regulatory Context | Why This Is Happening Now

The timing is not incidental. Just days before Kalshi's announcement, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Dave McCormick introduced bipartisan legislation targeting consumer protection in prediction markets. The bill focuses on barring elected officials from trading and establishing additional safeguards across the industry. Kalshi stated that its new measures proactively implement standards outlined in that bill and go further in some areas.

The scrutiny Kalshi is responding to has been building for months. The NBA and the PGA Tour have both publicly called for raising the minimum trading age on prediction markets to 21, arguing that the current 18-year floor is too low given how accessible these platforms have become.

Kalshi's position is that its federal regulation through the CFTC places it firmly in the same category as financial exchanges rather than gambling sites, which is why 18, not 21, has been and remains the threshold. The company's legal standing on that front has held up in several state-level challenges.

A federal judge in Arizona blocked state officials from applying gambling regulations to Kalshi's contracts, and a New Jersey court found federal law took precedence in a similar dispute.

Still, the combination of a high-profile Army soldier being charged with trading on classified information through Polymarket, mounting legislative interest from both parties, and reports of minors accessing Kalshi through family IDs has created a moment where doing more than the minimum is clearly the calculus.

What This Means

What Kalshi announced this week is not a reluctant compliance move. The company framed it as getting ahead of legislation and setting standards the broader industry has not yet adopted. Whether that framing holds up depends on whether the tools actually work in practice, and whether selfie verification and parental portals prove robust against the next generation of workarounds.

The harder question is one the industry is still circling. Prediction markets sit at a genuinely complicated intersection of financial instruments and activity that looks, to most people, a lot like sports betting. The NBA and PGA Tour pushing for a 21-plus age floor reflects that tension. Kalshi's position that federal financial regulation draws a meaningful distinction from state gambling law has held up legally, but the court of public opinion is a separate venue.

What is clear is that the platform is no longer treating age enforcement as a checkbox item. The Selfie-to-ID matching, the Parental Portal, the Inner Circle transparency feature, and the mandatory Face ID default represent a layered system that previous KYC-alone approaches did not offer. Whether that is the industry standard-setter the company wants it to be will depend on whether others follow.

The prediction market industry just had its "we knew there was a problem" moment, and how it responds over the next 12 months will shape whether Congress feels the need to step in more aggressively.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 5, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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