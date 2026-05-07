Kalshi Just Hit a Record $14.8 Billion in April and Parlays Are Why

April was Kalshi's biggest month ever by trading volume, clearing $14.8 billion in total activity. That headline number sounds impressive in isolation, but what's actually worth paying attention to is where that growth came from. March came in around $13 billion, meaning the month-over-month jump was roughly $1.8 billion. Of that increase, approximately $1.2 billion came from parlays alone.

Parlays Are Driving the Momentum

Kalshi introduced parlay contracts as a way to combine multiple event outcomes into a single position, similar to how a traditional sportsbook parlay works. The math behind volume reporting is worth understanding here: when someone places a parlay where they put in $1 to potentially collect $99, that generates $100 in platform volume. In sports betting, only the $1 in would typically count toward handle figures. So the raw volume numbers are amplified by the structure of parlays themselves, and Kalshi's reporting reflects that.

Even accounting for that nuance, the growth is real. April is historically one of the quieter months for state-regulated sportsbooks, which typically see handle drop anywhere from 10 to 15 percent compared to March as football fades and baseball hasn't yet found its footing with bettors. Kalshi is moving in the opposite direction, and parlays are the engine behind it.

Sports Still Dominates, Everything Else Lags

One of the more candid data points in the April numbers is that all non-sports, non-crypto markets actually decreased from March to April. That's a counterintuitive result for a platform that is trying to position itself as a broader financial and political forecasting tool. Parlays remain almost entirely sports-driven, and outside of cryptocurrency contracts, the rest of Kalshi's market catalog is still a very small slice of overall activity.

Kalshi co-founder Luana Lopes Lara said at a Wall Street Journal event this week that sports are going to be a "significantly smaller" part of the platform's business in the years ahead. That may be the long-term vision, but the current reality is different. Sports contracts account for somewhere between 85 and 90 percent of weekly volume on any given week. That number hasn't shown signs of dropping yet.

The Market Angle

The April volume record tells a clear story about where Kalshi's growth is coming from right now, even if it's not entirely where the company wants to be long-term. Parlays are pulling in volume, sports are carrying the platform, and the rest of the catalog is still waiting for its moment.

The numbers don't lie, even when the vision points somewhere else.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 7, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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