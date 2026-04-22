Kalshi's Markets for the PGA Tour's Only Team Event Are Out and the Zurich Classic Field Is Stacked

TPC Louisiana hosts one of the most interesting weeks on the PGA Tour calendar every year. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only official FedExCup event built entirely around teams, with 74 two-man pairings competing across four rounds for a $9.5 million purse. Thursday and Saturday bring fourballs (best ball), while Friday and Sunday shift to foursomes (alternate shot), a format that punishes miscommunication and rewards strong teamwork. Kalshi traders are weighing all of that as they price the field heading into the week.

Coming off a playoff win at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, Matt Fitzpatrick arrives in New Orleans as one of the hottest players on Tour right now. The defending champion team of Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak returns as well. Between the momentum storylines and the format's built-in unpredictability, the market reflects a wide-open tournament with no clear runaway favorite.

2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

B. Koepka / S. Lowry | 7.5% Chance

Lowry won this event in 2024, but that year he had Rory McIlroy as his partner. This time, with McIlroy sitting out after his back-to-back Masters victories, Lowry is teaming up with Brooks Koepka. It's a pairing of two major champions with completely different games, and that contrast is part of what makes them interesting. Koepka's stoic, methodical approach to pressure could complement Lowry's more instinctive, feel-based play well in the alternate shot rounds. At 7.5%, Kalshi traders are treating them as a legitimate contender but with real uncertainty baked in. This is a brand-new pairing with no reps together, and TPC Louisiana has a way of exposing teams that haven't built their chemistry.

A. Fitzpatrick / M. Fitzpatrick | 7.1% Chance

Matt Fitzpatrick arrives in New Orleans at a career-high No. 3 in the world, with both brothers coming into this week with strong 2026 campaigns. The siblings pairing is one of the more unique storylines of the week, and Kalshi has them sitting near the top of the market at 7.1%. The alternate shot rounds are where this pairing could really shine. Two brothers who've grown up playing together bring a level of comfort in foursomes that most assembled duos simply can't replicate. At 7.1%, the market is giving them a real chance to compete, which reflects the wide-open nature of a team format where any hot pairing can run away on a given day.

Apr 23, 2023; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick talks to his brother s caddie on the first fairway during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

M. Thorbjornsen / K. Vilips | 5.1% Chance

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips finished T4 last year at 25 under, a result that didn't get nearly the attention it deserved given how young both players are. They aren't a novelty pairing assembled for the week. They're two former college standouts who have shown they can navigate both formats at this venue and compete deep into a Sunday at Zurich.

At 5.1%, the market is giving them a fair but modest share of the market. That number probably undersells what they bring on paper. The fourball rounds suit younger, aggressive players who aren't afraid to fire at flags, and their T4 finish last year demonstrated they don't waver when the alternate shot rounds tighten everything up. The question the market is sitting with is consistency. One strong Zurich performance is a data point, not a pattern, and Kalshi traders are pricing them accordingly.

The larger story here is what this pairing could represent. Thorbjornsen and Vilips are the kind of teammates who will be on Tour together for a long time, and Zurich is the one week a year where that kind of long-term familiarity gets to show up on a leaderboard. Last year's result wasn't a fluke, and at 5.1%, they're worth tracking closely as the week develops.

B. Griffin / A. Novak | 4.9% Chance

Griffin and Novak were crowned Zurich Classic champions last year, with both players claiming their first PGA Tour wins in the process. Defending champions chasing a repeat at a team event is a genuinely rare storyline, and the market has them at 4.9%. That number reflects both respect for what they accomplished a year ago and the reality that repeating at Zurich requires a team to peak twice, in the same format, against a field that has had a full year to study them. Their comfort across both formats is the strongest argument in their favor. The fact that they lack the name recognition of the Fitzpatricks and Koepka/Lowry is the only counterargument the market needs.

The Market Read

The Kalshi market on the 2026 Zurich Classic is pricing in what the format has always demanded, that talent alone doesn't win this event, partnerships do. The Fitzpatrick brothers sit as top contenders largely because of Matt's current form and the rare advantage of a lifetime's worth of built-in chemistry. Koepka and Lowry are at the top because the market recognizes two major champions, but the question of how a brand-new pairing holds up in an alternate shot format is legitimate uncertainty, not a minor footnote.

Griffin and Novak at 4.9% is a number worth watching. Defending champions in a format this specific don't come around often, and the market hasn't dismissed them. The widest spread between any of these teams is still just a few cents, which is itself a signal. Kalshi traders are treating this as genuinely open, not a foregone conclusion.

In a tournament where two players share every shot and every pressure moment, the market isn't just pricing talent. It's pricing trust. And that's what makes Zurich's market one of the most interesting reads of the golf season.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 22, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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