Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of Roland Garros in late April. He has a wrist injury too severe to compete. Just like that, the most interesting men's draw argument in years got a lot simpler.

Jannik Sinner has won five straight Masters 1000 titles. The Paris Masters, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Open, Madrid Open. He held three championship points in last year's final against Alcaraz and still lost. The French Open is the one major he hasn't won, and the one man who has beaten him there twice is not making the trip to Paris this year.

Kalshi's Men's French Open Winner market has pulled in $2.43 million in total volume. The money is not evenly distributed.

Men's French Open Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Jannik Sinner | 72% Chance

Up two points in recent trading, sitting at 72 cents on the yes contract.

Nobody in the current draw has beaten Sinner on clay this season. Not one player. He is the only man in ATP history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles, and he enters Paris on the kind of run that makes oddsmakers nervous about the gap between him and the rest of the field. The French Open is the last piece. Everyone knows it. Sinner knows it.

Clay is still technically his weakest surface, and he has found ways to lose in Paris before, sometimes in spectacular fashion. Three championship points last year. Five sets. Gone. Whether that sits somewhere in the back of his head when he is standing at 5-4 in a third set tiebreak is something no market can price. At 72%, traders have clearly decided they don't care much about the psychological reading. And it’s hard to argue with them.

Alexander Zverev | 6% Chance

The 2024 Roland Garros finalist. Nine career clay titles, the most of any active player outside the old Big Three. A 73% career win rate on the surface. His contract is also down two points, which feels strange given Alcaraz just left the draw.

What traders know, and what Zverev has demonstrated repeatedly, is that reaching Grand Slam finals and winning them are two entirely different things. He has been to three and lost all three. At some point the pattern becomes the argument. He can beat Sinner. He has the game for it. But the market wants proof he can close a major under pressure before pricing him any higher, and he hasn't given it yet.

Novak Djokovic | 5% Chance

Three Roland Garros titles. Career clay win percentage of 80.2%, best among any active player. Tactically, still no one likes him in the draw.

He is also 38 years old, skipped Madrid entirely, and has not finished a Grand Slam with anything left in the tank in some time. Lost against Zverev at the Australian Open. Ran dry in the French Open semifinal last year after a brutal quarterfinal. The market is not betting against his tennis IQ. It is betting against his legs over fourteen days in Paris, and that is a fair read given what the last eighteen months have looked like.

Novak Djokovic celebrates a game win against Jack Draper during their fourth-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arthur Fils | 3% Chance

13-1 on clay over the past 52 weeks. Second best in the field behind Sinner. Won Barcelona in April. He is 21 years old and French, which means Court Philippe-Chatrier will be pulling for every ball he hits.

Down two points on the contract, which reflects a fair question about whether his experience holds up across seven rounds when the opposition gets heavier. He is ready for a deep run. Whether he is ready to win the whole thing is something Paris will answer.

Casper Ruud | 3% Chance

Up two points. Two Roland Garros finals on his resume, a 73.1% career clay win rate, and legitimate credentials on the surface. His recent record against the top ten (1-5 over the past 52 weeks) is where the market pumps the brakes. He will win matches. The contract reflects a ceiling that the results have largely confirmed.

The Market Read

Sinner at 72% is a clean read of the French Open market . The circumstances lined up almost too perfectly: the only major he hasn't won, the defending champion gone, five straight Masters titles as the backdrop. That still leaves 32% sitting somewhere else, and 14 points of it belongs to Djokovic and Zverev. That is not a small number. A healthy Djokovic through the first week is dangerous in the second. A version of Zverev who figures out how to finish is the scariest contender in the draw.

Neither scenario is the likely one. However, both are real.

Sinner is the story. The other 32% is the reason to watch.

Paris has a way of producing the unexpected. It just hasn't done it to Sinner yet.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 14, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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