Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young Among Top Truist Championship Contenders

The Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club is pulling serious money on Kalshi, where the outright winner market has cleared $11 million in total volume. For a non-major, that's a meaningful number, and the way that money is spread across the board tells you something: this field is wide open.

There's a name at the top, but the margin between him and the players just below is thin enough that several guys have a real shot at walking out of Charlotte with the trophy.

Quail Hollow has always had a way of sorting things out on its own terms. The course demands clean driving and precise iron play, and it punishes players who try to muscle their way around it. That narrows the realistic pool of contenders faster than the calendar does, and when you set that filter against the current Kalshi board, a handful of names rise to the surface.

Truist Championship Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Rory McIlroy | 14% Chance

McIlroy is where the market starts, and for good reason. He has won at Quail Hollow 4 times in his career and knows the course better than anyone in the field. His contract has moved up two points in recent trading, which means money is still finding him even as the week approaches.

The course suits him. He drives it well, hits clean irons, and doesn't give holes away. The real question isn't whether he belongs at the top of the board. It's whether the market has already priced in everything he brings, leaving little room for the number to move further.

Cameron Young | 8.9% Chance

May 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cameron Young plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Young is the name in this field that feels like it might be priced a tick too low. He hits it far, but he doesn't spray it, which is a combination Quail Hollow tends to reward. His contract has moved up slightly in recent trading, not dramatically, but enough to notice. When a player at this price point starts seeing quiet upward movement, it usually means someone in the market has done the homework and liked what they found.

Xander Schauffele | 8.4% Chance

Schauffele at 8.4% is worth a second look. He's a major champion, he's been one of the more reliable performers in the world over the past two years, and his contract is up 0.6 points, which puts him among the more actively moving names on the board. There's a version of this week where Schauffele goes quietly under the radar while the conversation stays fixed on McIlroy, and he uses that anonymity to his advantage. He's done it before.

Matt Fitzpatrick | 5.3% Chance

Apr 26, 2026; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick hits from the fairway on hole 1 during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick's number has dipped slightly, but 5.3% still represents a player worth taking seriously at this course. His game has never been built on power. It's built on not making mistakes, which at Quail Hollow, is a legitimate strategy. He won a U.S. Open at Brookline essentially playing that way, threading fairways and grinding out pars until everyone else made errors. His contract has pulled back a little, but the underlying fit between his game and this setup hasn't changed.

Other Names to Watch

Ludvig Aberg (5.2%)

Tommy Fleetwood (3.4%)

Robert MacIntyre (2.1%)

Sepp Straka (1.8%) Last Years Winner

The Market Read

McIlroy sits at 14% and holds the kind of presence on the Truist Championship Winner board that his reputation commands, but his probability leaves a substantial portion of the market unaccounted for. That's the story here.

This isn't a week where the field is deferring to a couple of names. Traders are distributing money across a wide range of contenders, which reflects what Quail Hollow actually does to tournament fields: it opens the door for the right kind of player at the right kind of moment, and that player isn't always who you expected going in.

The market hasn't settled on an answer yet, and at this course, it rarely does before Sunday afternoon.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 6, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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