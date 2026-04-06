Scheffler, DeChambeau, and a Crowded Leaderboard: What Kalshi's Masters Champion Market Says to Start the Week

Kalshi's Masters Tournament Champion market has crossed $48 million in volume heading into Thursday's first round at Augusta National. Scheffler sits at 15%. DeChambeau and Rahm each at 8%. McIlroy at 7%. Aberg and Schauffele at 6% apiece. Half the probability lives somewhere in the rest of the field. That spread is not an accident. It is the market looking at a course that punishes overconfidence and small misses and rewards players who have been here before.

2026 Masters Tournament Champion Market on Kalshi

Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler: 15%

Scheffler enters this week with four straight top-10 finishes at Augusta. He also has twenty career PGA Tour wins, including two at Augusta National. That combined with the best strokes gained total number on tour through the first months of 2026. Scheffler's record at this course does not need defending.

Timing is the only real argument against him. He pulled out of the two events leading into Augusta after his second child was born, meaning he arrives without recent competitive reps on a course that demands feel and precision from the first tee shot. A few weeks away from tournament golf does not erase what he has built here. It does raise a question about the 15% chance, but that has already been considered.

He is the No. 1 player in the world and a two-time champion at this event. The gap between him and the next name on the board is real. But so is the rust.

Bryson DeChambeau: 8%

He enters the first major of the year with two LIV wins to open 2026. A lengthened Augusta layout at 7,555 yards that sets up in theory for someone who creates distance advantages nobody else in the field can match. DeChambeau comes in with the kind of form that has historically done well for major contention.

Augusta has never handed the jacket to distance alone, though. The back nine Sunday is placement, touch, and composure under conditions that change by the hour. DeChambeau has shown he can manage all of it. Whether those pieces arrive in the right order over four rounds is what 8% does not resolve. Regardless, DeChambeau comes into this week with good form and momentum as he looks to win his first green jacket.

Jon Rahm: 8%

Rahm won this tournament back in 2023, and finished fourteenth here last year. His iron play fits Augusta's demands as well as anyone in the field. A LIV schedule has kept his workload manageable entering the major season, and he arrives without the kind of wear that affects players deep into a PGA Tour stretch.

The 8% is the market processing a player who keeps showing up at this event in the conversation without breaking through to the top. That could be a pattern or it could be noise. Sunday will sort it out.

Rory McIlroy: 7%

McIlroy closed out the career Grand Slam here last April, winning in a sudden-death playoff over Justin Rose. He comes back this week as defending champion, a title that carries genuine weight at a club that handles its past winners unlike any other in the sport.

His 2026 form has been shaky to start the season. He has also said the mindset coming in is different this time, that the weight he carried through years of not having won here is gone, and that he plans to experience the week rather than survive it. For some players that kind of reset unlocks something. For others it costs them an edge. At 7%, the market is not taking a firm position on which version shows up this week.

Aberg, Schauffele, and the Broader Field

Both sit at 6%, both rank inside the world top 25, and neither has won at Augusta. Both have performed well in recent years at this tournament. Aberg placed top-10 in his two experiences, including a 2nd place finish in 2024. Schauffele has been in the top-10 the last 3 years of this tournament. Ten of the last twelve Masters winners had a prior top-5 finish at the course before they won it.

Schauffele has two majors on his resume and the ball-striking profile Augusta consistently rewards. Aberg has handled pressure on big stages in a way that suggests a major is coming at some point. The half of the market sitting outside these six names is not symbolic. Augusta has produced enough surprises over the years that 50% distributed across the rest of the field is a number worth taking seriously. The Masters does something to players that no other event replicates. The grounds, the history, the silence in the crowd when a shot goes wrong. Players who have been here know it. Players who have not are finding out this week for the first time. That gap between knowing and learning tends to show up somewhere on the back nine before the week is done.

The Market Lean

Kalshi's champion market has $48 million in volume behind it, which means the 15% on Scheffler and the 8% on DeChambeau and Rahm are not casual estimates. They are the product of significant participant activity across multiple weeks. The bunched nature of the prices from 6% to 15% reflects a field where the gap between the favorite and the fourth name is smaller than most majors produce, mostly because of the pressure this tournament brings with it.

That tightness of a field matters. It means the market sees multiple legitimate paths to a green jacket, none of them dominant. Augusta has a way of producing that kind of week.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced reflects Kalshi contract prices as of April 6, 2026. Prices shift continuously. Verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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