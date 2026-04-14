Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick Headline the RBC Heritage Winner Market

The PGA Tour’s next stop after Augusta is Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage. This week always brings a stacked field, but this year's field is especially deep. A challenging course that drives competition, in a place that pros love to visit for a week, and a large purse is a perfect combination for one of the more entertaining tournaments on the schedule every year.The RBC Heritage Winner market on Kalshi is telling the story about who might come out on top thia week.

Harbour Town Golf Links is not an easy course to get around. The par-71 layout that spans 7,243 yards is a Pete Dye creation that features tight fairways, overhanging trees, and some of the smallest greens in golf. Distance off the tee is not what drives wins on this course, strokes gained on approach has been far more important in deciding the past winners. That's an important trend when looking at the RBC Heritage Winner market on Kalshi before making your pick.

There has been a different winner each year for the past three trips to Hilton Head, and two of the last four tournaments have gone into playoffs. A $20 million dollar purse sits at the end of what might be one of the most demanding 72-hole stretches in professional golf.

2026 RBC Heritage Winner Market on Kalshi

Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler | World No. 1 | 19% on Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler comes into this week at Harbour Town as a heavy leader on Kalshi, which is not out of the ordinary for him. He won the RBC Heritage back in 2024, becoming the first player in almost 40 years to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in the same calendar year. Scheffler is coming off a solo second finish last week at Augusta, in what was an up and down week for the number one golfer in the world.

His game fits Harbour Town very well, accuracy off the tee, and control with his approach shots. Those two attributes, combined with disciplined course management is the key to a tight course, with small greens like this. He has gotten the job done on this course before, and his game has been sharp. Look for him to make another run at the top of the leaderboard this week.

Of course, even the best golfer in the world can't win every week. This is a deep field, and Harbour Town has historically found a way to make things close down the stretch. Coming into this week with expectations rather than focus could find any name on this list in trouble fast.

Cameron Young | World No. 3 | 5.1% on Kalshi

Young is the most compelling name below the top of this market, and the contract movement upward heading into the week reflects growing recognition of how well-positioned he is. He is 28 years old and has been playing some of the best golf of his professional career. He won The Players Championship last month at TPC Sawgrass. That was the second win of his career, and easily his biggest win.

Last week at The Masters he managed to be in the conversation, even playing in the final grouping on Sunday. He now enters this week as the number three ranked golfer in the world, and looks to capitalize on his recent success.

He has played well at Harbour Town before, finishing T-3 in his first career start at the venue. That kind of immediate success at a course as demanding as Harbour Town is impressive, and shows he can hit his spots and manage the difficult angles needed to shoot well at this track.

Interestingly his game doesn’t quite fit what you would expect from someone to play well at this tournament. He is long off the tee, and in years past his putting has been a liability. However, with his recent success he seems to be making the putts he needs in the big moments, and his approach game has been elite. He comes into this week with good confidence and looks to keep that momentum going.

Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Cameron Young reacts toward the patrons after making a birdie putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Matt Fitzpatrick | World No. 7 | 4.9% on Kalshi

Fitzpatrick is another past champion at Harbour Town, winning this event back in 2023. He has been very vocal about this being one of his favorite stops on the schedule every single year. He has a personal connection to Hilton Head and Harbour Town specifically because he grew up taking trips to the island every year. That familiarity and the comfort is a huge advantage, especially at a demanding course like this.

He won the Valspar Championship earlier this season and finished second at The Players Championship. His past success at this venue, and the fact that it fits his play style very well make him an intriguing option. He doesn't need to gain distance off the tee, and can lean on his sharp iron play. This course plays to his strengths and he will look to add another win to his record.

Russell Henley | 4.9% on Kalshi

Henley is the quietest strong case in this market. His resume at Harbour Town history is as consistent as anyone in the field this week. Recording finishes of T8, T12, and T19 across his last three appearances. So far in 2026 he has finished inside the top 20 in six of his eight starts. Including a T-3 at the Masters last week. He is one of the most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour, which matters at a course where finding the correct part of the fairway determines the angle into those small greens.

Harbour Town has rewarded players like Henley for decades. Stewart Cink won here three times. Jim Furyk won twice. These are not power players. They are precise ones, and Henley fits that category. He does not need to do anything dramatic. He needs to execute what he does well for four consecutive days, which is exactly what this course asks.

Jordan Spieth | 2.7% on Kalshi

Spieth won here back in 2022, and he has finished inside the top 20 six times here in his career. We have seen a small tick up in his contract in recent days, signaling his course history and current form are leading people to his contract.

Spieth is known for his elite play around the greens, shaving strokes off his score with elite chipping around the greens and making putts from all distances. Qualities in his game that have been streaky in years past, but when he is clicking he is among the very best in the world. The fit to his game, and experience at this course give him an advantage on the field from the first hole. If he can put together 72 holes of golf at the level we’ve seen him be capable of, this could be a great week for Spieth to get back on track with his game.

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth holds the champions trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas | Defending Champion | 1.5% on Kalshi

Thomas enters this week as the defending champion, shooting a 17-under last year. He looked like his old self last year at this venue, navigating the course with precision and showing his sharp play and confidence in his game.

He is coming off a T-41 at The Masters, which doesn’t exactly drive confidence based on the numbers alone. His 1.5% chance on the markets reflects that pretty well. A week at a familiar course, where he has had recent success could be exactly what he needs to find his game and get back on track.

Viktor Hovland | 2.1% on Kalshi

Hovland is a world-class player whose approach game can produce elite results on almost any layout. His contract has moved down entering the week. Harbour Town's demand for control and patience has not historically been the environment where Hovland produces his best work, and the market appears to reflect that. He remains capable of a strong week if his iron play gets into a groove, but the trajectory of his contract heading in is worth noting.

The Market Picture

Kalshi's RBC Heritage field captures what this tournament genuinely is: a wide-open, no-cut signature event with a $20 million purse and a venue that has produced three different champions in three consecutive years. Scheffler leads at 19% for legitimate reasons. The four players clustered between 4.9% and 5.2% reflect a course that does not strongly favor any single profile below the very top of the market.

Young is the most interesting name given his current trajectory. Fitzpatrick and Henley each bring course history and current form. Spieth brings familiarity and the memory of what winning here looks like. Thomas brings a defending title and a course he understands. Hovland brings world-class talent that could click at any moment.

Harbour Town starts Thursday. The course will sort it out from there.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 14, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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