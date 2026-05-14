The Kalshi Market Predicts a Stanley Cup Collision Course Between These Two Teams

Forty-seven and a half million dollars in Kalshi volume has moved through the Stanley Cup champion market since September. That's a lot of money to reach a pretty simple conclusion: Colorado and Carolina are in their own class, and everyone else is trying to figure out how to beat one of them.

The second round is nearly done. The Avalanche and Hurricanes are already waiting. Here is where the market stands.

Stanley Cup Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Colorado Avalanche | 41% Chance

Colorado swept the Kings in round one and took out the Wild in five, the last of which required a 3-0 first-period comeback in a closeout game on the road. When Minnesota scored three goals before the first intermission, most teams would've started looking ahead to Game 6. The Avalanche scored four straight and Brett Kulak ended it in overtime.

Nathan MacKinnon scored in every game against Minnesota. Nine points in five games. He passed Peter Forsberg on the franchise's all-time playoff scoring list during the series, which is either a nice footnote or a sign that he is operating on a different level right now. Probably both.

The Kalshi chart shows Colorado's contract climbing steadily from January through the start of the playoffs without any real pullback. That kind of sustained movement in a market with this much volume means something. They're at 41%, up a point, and waiting on whoever survives the Vegas-Anaheim series.

Carolina Hurricanes | 37% Chance

Carolina swept Ottawa and then went on to sweep the Flyers in their next series. They haven’t recorded a loss this postseason. Buffalo and Montreal can't seem to finish each other off, tied at two games apiece heading into tonight, which means the Hurricanes have had time to watch film, rest their legs, and wait. That's not a bad position to be in.

The five-point jump in Carolina's Kalshi contract is recent and notable. Some of it is the bracket setup. The winner of Sabres-Canadiens is going to walk into a team that is fresh, structured, and hasn't been challenged yet. Rod Brind'Amour has run this organization through deep runs before and the system holds up when the games get harder.

Taylor Hall has been one of the best players in these playoffs, which is something that feels both surprising and entirely logical at the same time. The guy won an MVP award. Carolina's defensive structure makes everyone around them look better, and Hall is no exception. Four points separate them and Colorado at 41 and 37. That gap is probably even smaller than the raw number suggests.

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jackson Blake (right) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in game four of the second round of the 2026 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Vegas Golden Knights | 11% Chance

Vegas leads Anaheim 3-2 and has a chance to close it tonight. If they do, they get Colorado. The market has no interest in that matchup as a Vegas win, and 11% reflects exactly that. The Golden Knights are good enough to make the conference finals difficult. They are probably not good enough to win four games against an Avalanche team that looks to be a tier above.

Buffalo Sabres | 6% Chance

Fifteen years without a playoff appearance ended this spring, and Buffalo has done enough to make the second round interesting. Tage Thompson went through a stretch where goals weren't coming, and he's starting to find it again. Zach Benson scored the winner in Game 4 on his birthday. The stories are there.

The market dropped them four points recently, and the series tied at two heading into Game 5 tonight is the reason. A team with a realistic Cup run doesn't need to win a must-win game in round two against Montreal to keep the dream alive. Six percent is the market being honest about what Buffalo is right now.

Montreal Canadiens | 5% Chance

Eight out of the eleven games Montreal has played this postseason has been decided by one goal. They beat Tampa Bay in seven, every game close, every game earned. Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki have been steady. Alex Newhook has scored five goals in his last three games.

None of that changes the ceiling problem. A team built entirely around close games and tight defense can survive a lot of rounds. It cannot consistently generate the offense needed to take down Colorado or Carolina across seven games. Five percent is fair and might even be slightly generous depending on how tonight goes.

The Market Angle

Seventy-eight percent of the Stanley Cup Winner market lives between two teams. That is the story. The rest of the field, four teams still technically alive, shares 22% among them, which tells you what nearly $48 million in trading volume actually thinks is going to happen.

Colorado has the cleaner path on paper, the better record, and the best player in these playoffs right now. Carolina has the better matchup setup, the structure, and a recent market jump that suggests money is moving toward them with purpose. Both teams have legitimate cases.

The chart since September shows two lines rising in parallel while everyone else stayed flat or faded. That is not something that changes in a hurry.

When the market spends seven months building toward the same two teams, it tends to be right more often than not.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 14, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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