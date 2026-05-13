Top US Regulator Defends Prediction Markets With a Statement That Changes Everything

Michael Selig, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told Axios this week that prediction markets and sportsbooks are "two separate things." For anyone following the legal battle over how platforms like Kalshi get to operate in this country, that statement carries real weight.

The core of his argument is straightforward. Sportsbooks are entertainment products. They can limit winners, cut off accounts, and manage outcomes around a house edge. Prediction markets, in Selig's framing, operate under a different model entirely. Win consistently on a derivatives market and the money is yours. He pointed to Nate Silver, who was restricted by sportsbooks from placing NBA bets after winning too often, as an example of exactly the kind of thing that does not happen in a properly regulated derivatives market.

The Regulatory Battle | Where This Stands

The American Gaming Association, representing casinos and sportsbooks, has pushed back hard. Their argument is that prediction markets offer gambling outside the consumer protection frameworks states have built over decades, bypassing licensing requirements and tax structures in the process. It is not an empty position.

Selig is not budging. The CFTC has already filed suit to block states from claiming jurisdiction over these markets, and he reaffirmed this week that he intends to keep fighting. Most legal experts expect this dispute to eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Selig also addressed insider trading concerns directly, noting the CFTC's existing restrictions mirror SEC securities law. He acknowledged the edges get fuzzy when information moves through multiple hands before reaching a trader, but committed to aggressive enforcement using current authority.

The Market Angle

Selig is currently the only sitting CFTC commissioner, which gives him unusual individual authority for now. His position is not a permanent regulatory settlement, and future appointments could shift things. But for platforms operating under the assumption that federal oversight holds, this week was a clear signal that the CFTC intends to stand its ground.

If this ends up at the Supreme Court, what Selig said this week becomes the opening argument.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 13, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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