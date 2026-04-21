A.J. Brown's Next Team: Kalshi Market Surges to 79% for New England Following Schefter Report

Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that a trade sending A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots is now considered likely, with conversations expected to resume on or before June 1 and culminate in a deal. "The Eagles remain open to trading AJ Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, likely culminating in a deal, per league sources," Schefter wrote. One source told Schefter the Patriots would "definitely be engaging then."

A.J. Brown is likely to become a Patriot post June 1, sources tell @AdamSchefter.



The Eagles remain open to trading Brown and conversations between the teams are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, likely culminating in a deal, sources said. pic.twitter.com/MXboVyYBXc — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2026

The Kalshi market for A.J. Brown's Next Team has been tracking this situation since February. As of Monday morning, New England sits at 79% with nearly $700,000 in trading volume behind it. The line spiked sharply following Schefter's report and has held near that level since. Here is what the market is currently pricing in and what the underlying situation actually looks like.

A.J. Brown's Next Team | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

New England Patriots | 79% Chance

The market's surge to 79% this morning reflects something more than speculation. Schefter is not a reporter who uses the word "likely" casually, and his report cited multiple league sources pointing in the same direction. The reason neither side has committed to the deal yet is straightforward. If Brown is traded before June 1, Philadelphia absorbs his full $40 million salary cap charge in one year. If the trade happens after June 1, that number splits across this year and next. Both sides are waiting on the calendar, not on each other.

The structural fit in New England is real. Brown would reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him during his time with the Tennessee Titans and has maintained a close relationship with him throughout the offseason. Drake Maye, the 2025 MVP runner-up, gives Brown a legitimate quarterback situation for the first time in years. The Patriots have been described as sitting at the clear forefront of trade talks, and no other team has emerged publicly as a serious competitor for his services.

At 79% Yes on Kalshi, the market is not treating this as a certainty. It is treating it as a situation where the reporting, the relationships, the cap structure, and the roster needs all point in the same direction. Every trade in this market carries the full possibility of loss, and an 79% probability still means roughly one in five times the market expects something else to happen.

Stays with Philadelphia or Retires | 17% Chance

The 17% share attached to Brown staying in Philadelphia or retiring is not purely noise. Schefter himself noted that another team could always emerge, and handshake agreements in the NFL are far from binding. The Eagles also hold real leverage here. Philadelphia has signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and extended Dallas Goedert, which signals they have prepared for life without Brown if the price is not right.

The Eagles are also reportedly more interested in 2027 and 2028 draft capital than in picks from this year's draft, which means the negotiation involves future assets that are inherently difficult to value. If New England and Philadelphia cannot agree on the package, or if another team enters the picture and complicates the dynamic, that 17% becomes meaningful. The market is not dismissing this outcome. It is simply saying the weight of available evidence tilts heavily in one direction right now.

At 17% Yes on Kalshi, there is real upside for anyone who believes this deal falls apart between now and June 1. That upside comes with equally real downside if the trade closes on schedule and the market settles accordingly.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Market Angle

What the chart on this Kalshi market tells you is that this situation has been building for months. The line was volatile through February and March as reports came and went, then began a sustained climb through April as the reporting from Schefter and others grew more definitive. The spike Monday morning following Schefter's report pushed New England to 79%, a number that reflects a market absorbing one of the more credible trade reports of the offseason rather than reacting to rumor.

The June 1 date is the key variable that the market has now fully priced in. A deal is not imminent this week, with the NFL Draft beginning Thursday in Pittsburgh, but Schefter made clear that the two sides are expected to engage shortly after that date and that the elements for a deal are already in place. Between now and then, the market will respond to any new reporting, any change in Philadelphia's posture, or any unexpected team emerging in the conversation.

Brown has made clear he wants out of Philadelphia. The Eagles have prepared for his departure. The Patriots have wanted him all along. The market has done the math on all three of those facts and landed at 79%.

Everything is pointing toward New England. The market has been saying so for weeks, and Monday morning Schefter said it too.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 21, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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