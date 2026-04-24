After Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft Kalshi's Offensive Rookie of the Year Market Has a Clear Favorite

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft delivered enough chaos to keep the Offensive Rookie of the Year market genuinely unsettled. Love became just the fourth running back since 2018 to be selected in the top 10, landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall. Mendoza went first overall to Las Vegas after winning the Heisman and leading Indiana to a national championship. And Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, Love's former backfield teammate, went 32nd to the defending champion Seattle Seahawks to close out the night. Kalshi's OROY market is processing all of it with $1,330.50 in total trading volume, and the numbers tell an interesting story.

2026 NFL Draft OROY | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Jeremiyah Love | 42% Chance

Love is the market's clear answer to the first round, and his situation supports the price. The Cardinals hand him a backfield with no incumbent starter and an offense that is being built around his skill set from day one. That combination, elite draft capital plus immediate usage, is exactly what has produced OROY winners historically. The 2.73x multiplier reflects a market that sees his floor as high. The OROY award has leaned toward quarterbacks and receivers in recent years, but Love's volume and landing spot make him the kind of exception that moves markets.

Fernando Mendoza | 21% Chance

The No. 1 overall pick sitting at 21% is one of the more telling signals in this market. Mendoza arrives with legitimate star credentials, but there are indications that Las Vegas may be inclined to give him a longer runway before throwing him into the deep end as a starter. Quarterbacks have historically dominated this award, and if Mendoza is playing from Week 1, his probability almost certainly moves up. The 2.29x multiplier tells you traders believe the ceiling is there. The question is entirely about timeline, and that question will not be answered until training camp.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price | 29% Chance

Price may be the most interesting number on the board. Seattle let Kenneth Walker III walk this offseason, and Price steps directly into the lead role on a Super Bowl-winning team. He was widely projected as a Day 2 pick, and the Seahawks clearly saw something worth spending a first-round selection on. The 3.66x multiplier reflects that skepticism, but 29% for a starting back on a championship-caliber roster is a number that warrants attention. Seattle knows how to deploy running backs, and Price enters a situation where the system around him is already proven.

Carnell Tate | 22% Chance

The Titans surprised many by taking Ohio State wide receiver Tate at No. 4 overall. He lands as Tennessee's clear WR1 in a revamped offense, which is the exact archetype that produces OROY seasons at the position. The 4.51x multiplier signals that traders still have questions about whether the Titans can support him with enough offensive infrastructure. At 22%, he represents the most compelling receiver option on the board, an immediate starter on a team with genuine need at the position.

The Market Read

The Kalshi OROY market is doing something that does not happen often: pricing a running back as the runaway favorite. Love's 42% in a market that has historically tilted toward quarterbacks reflects both his draft position and his landing spot in Arizona. Mendoza at 21% despite going first overall is the real tension point. If he starts Week 1, that gap closes quickly. If Las Vegas is patient, Love's lead grows. Price at 29% is the quiet number here, a Day 2 projection stepping into a Super Bowl champion's backfield deserves more conversation than he is currently getting.

Love's 42% makes him the market's answer, but Mendoza's timeline and Price's situation guarantee this number looks different by the time training camps open.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 24, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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