Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are Battling for Cleveland's Week 1 Starting Job on Kalshi

Nobody expected the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room to be this interesting heading into 2026. Yet here we are, with a Kalshi prediction market tracking who starts in Week 1 sitting at $53,128 in total volume and a line that has been moving all offseason.

Deshaun Watson holds the majority position, but Shedeur Sanders isn't going away quietly, and the market graph tells a story that front office press conferences haven't been willing to tell.

This isn't a situation where the incumbent checks in at 80% and the conversation ends. Watson is the favorite, sure, but a 63-32 split with this much money behind it means there are a lot of people who think Cleveland could open the season with someone else under center.

Cleveland Week 1 Starter | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Deshaun Watson | 63% Chance

Watson has spent the better part of his career fighting through injuries and expectations that have been reset about as many times as his injury timeline. He's been the starter when he's been available, and the organization has consistently said the job is his when healthy. The market is pricing in that continuity.

A 63% probability isn't overwhelming, but it reflects what Cleveland has publicly committed to, with a small discount attached for everything that could go wrong between now and September.

The chart shows Watson's probability spent most of the year in the 30-to-50% range before breaking out sharply in May. That late surge can be attributed to new information hitting the market, sources out of Cleveland's mini camp gave favorable practice reports.

Mini camp is the time where things start to get sorted out, so that is not just noise. However, there have also been rumors that Cleveland leaked that information in an effort to light a fire underneath Shedeur Sanders. Only time will tell where this year's Browns team will look for their QB.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, throws a pass at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders | 32% Chance

At 32%, Sanders is being taken seriously. That's the key thing here. In a market with $53,000 behind it, a 32% share isn't a footnote. It means a meaningful portion of traders believe the Browns will make a decision that would be one of the more notable quarterback changes heading into a season opener in recent memory.

Sanders came out of Colorado with more hype attached to him than nearly any quarterback prospect in recent years. His confidence, his ability to perform under pressure at the college level, and the broader spotlight that followed him through the draft process all feed into this.

The market's 32% is essentially pricing in the possibility that Cleveland looks at its situation, looks at Watson's track record of availability, and decides the fresher option makes more sense.

What's notable on the chart is that Sanders spent time above Watson earlier in the year. That flip has since reversed, but the fact that it happened at all tells you something about how unsettled this really was.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel | 1%

Gabriel is in the room and registers at 1% on Kalshi. That's the market politely acknowledging his existence while being clear he's not a serious contender for the Week 1 job. Unless something goes sideways with both Watson and Sanders between now and September, this one stays in the single digits.

The Market Read

The Watson surge in May is the most interesting piece of data here. Markets don't move like that for no reason. The news out of mini camp shifted the perception of this Week 1 Browns QB market in a meaningful way, and traders reacted accordingly. Clearly the news moved the market sentiment toward Watson, boosting him all the way to 63% chance to lead the Browns out of the tunnel in Week 1.

That said, 32% is not a small number. The market is telling you this situation has uncertainty baked into it, and if you're following this story through the summer, the Kalshi line will be one of the more reliable real-time indicators of where things actually stand.

The Browns want stability at quarterback more than anything else. Whether Watson or Sanders provides it, the market will know before the depth chart does.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 8, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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