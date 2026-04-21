Kansas City Chiefs Positioned to Add Miami Hurricanes Pass Rusher in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and a handful of prospects are in position to change the direction of a franchise the moment their name is called. Rueben Bain Jr. fits that description, even if he’s no longer viewed as a lock to crack the top five.

He’s still widely projected as a top-10 pick, but like most edge rushers, his landing spot will come down to timing and team need. One recent move may have quietly helped his case—when the Cincinnati Bengals dealt for Dexter Lawrence and moved off the No. 10 pick, it removed a potential destination while also tightening the range where Bain could come off the board.

Team to Draft Rueben Bain Jr. Probabilities

Looking at the top 10, two teams stand out as logical fits for pass-rush help: the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. New Orleans is clearly in transition mode, reshaping its roster and getting younger up front. Kansas City, meanwhile, has fielded one of the league’s better defenses over the past two seasons—but with uncertainty surrounding Patrick Mahomes’ timeline, leaning into defense on draft night would be a logical play.

Kalsh

According to Kalshi’s prediction markets, the Chiefs currently sit in the pole position at 17% to land Bain. The Saints and Baltimore Ravens are right behind at 12% each, making this one of the tighter races on the board.

Rueben Bain Jr. Scouting Report

Bain’s production speaks for itself. Across three seasons at Miami, he started 36 games and appeared in 38, missing four contests in 2024 due to a calf/hamstring issue. By the time he wrapped up his college career, he had piled up 67 tackles, 54 assists, 20.5 sacks, and one interception.

He plays with an edge—literally and figuratively. Bain wins with power and violent hands, looking to disrupt plays right off the snap. He’s at his best attacking downhill, but there are areas that still need refinement. His reach isn’t ideal, and his feel against the run can be inconsistent. He’ll also need to show a more consistent motor and better closing speed when chasing plays to the perimeter.

Still, the upside is easy to buy into. Bain is coming off a strong 2025 season that helped push Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship, and teams looking for immediate pass-rush juice will have him high on their boards.

If he does land in Kansas City, the fit makes sense. The Chiefs don’t need him to be a finished product on Day 1—they need disruption, and that’s what Bain brings. With his production profile and physical style, he has the tools to be a key piece for a team trying to reload and recapture their dynasty swagger as a championship contender in the AFC.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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