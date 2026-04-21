New York Jets Lead Race for Top Pass Rusher David Bailey in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and a handful of prospects are about to swing front-office timelines in a major way. David Bailey is one of them.

Bailey isn’t just another edge—he’s a tone-setter. He fires off the snap with purpose, stacks moves together, and lives in the backfield when he’s right. The burst is obvious, the closing speed is real, and the production backs it up. The question isn’t whether he can rush the passer—it’s how quickly he rounds out the rest of his game. Teams will test him early with downhill runs and force him to anchor against power. If he can hold up there and add a counter or two to his pass-rush bag, you’re looking at a problem player for offensive coordinators.

Don't blink or you'll miss David Bailey sacking the QB 👀 @texastechFB



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/keLV4yXE62 — NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2026

So where does he land?

Team to Draft David Bailey Probabilities

Kalsh

According to Kalshi’s prediction market, the New York Jets are the current favorites at 33%, followed closely by the Kansas City Chiefs at 30%, with the Arizona Cardinals sitting at 25%. That’s a tight board, which tells you everything—Bailey’s range is early, and multiple teams see him as a difference-maker.

From a pure pass-rush standpoint, it’s easy to see why. Across his college career at Stanford and Texas Tech, Bailey racked up 29 sacks, and he took it to another level last season—leading the country with 15 sacks, 23 QB hits, and 81 pressures. That’s not just production, that’s dominance.

New York Jets Emerge as Favorite to Land David Bailey

This isn’t a flawless profile. At around 250 pounds, he’s not built like a traditional edge-setter, and there are snaps where he gets moved off his spot in the run game. He’s also not a natural in coverage, which limits some scheme flexibility early on. That said, most teams drafting him aren’t asking for versatility—they want disruption, and Bailey delivers that in a hurry.

If the Jets pull the trigger, the fit makes sense. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV would give New York a serious speed rush off the edge, and Bailey has the juice to carve out a starting role right away. He may not be a Defensive Rookie of the Year lock out of the gate, but in terms of long-term impact, he checks the boxes of a foundational piece.

The market is telling you he’s going early. The tape tells you why.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

More Prediction Market News On SI